Hornchurch boss Stimson is hoping for players to return

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson will be hoping he has more players available for selection ahead of tough test against Wingate & Finchley following a recent injury crisis.

Urchins travel across the capital to the Maurice Rebak Stadium on Saturday as they look to end a run of four league draws.

They have been without Micky Parcell, Dan Uchechi, Charlie Stimson, Joe Christou and a number of others in recent games while Remi Sutton and Marvin Morgan picked up knocks last weekend.

"If we can get even half of them back that will be a plus. There was 10 missing, but only three of them were rested so seven are carrying knocks," said Stimson after a 0-0 draw with Bognor and Essex Senior Cup loss at Chelmsford this week.

"If I could get half of those back I'll be well pleased as we go to Wingate who are fighting for their lives. They were ahead against Enfield until they scored in the last minute so it's not going to be easy.

"Fingers crossed we can get a few back and steer clear of this injury-hit spell we've got at the moment as it does hurt you because players get to know each other when playing regularly.

"I can't fault the boys that have come in, they've still managed to get some points, although we've probably had too many draws.

"It's nice not to get beat but I'd rather have two wins and two losses in four games as it's more points."

The former Grays Athetic boss admitted they are still on track as they sit fourth in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

He said: "We have to look at every 10 games. The first 10 were good, our second 10 has been disrupted with cup success and unfortunately the more games we play the more chance of injuries.

"In the Oxford City away tie we picked up three injuries, although we got through which is great, that affects your league games."

Stimson does expect a tough test against former team-mate Spencer Knight, who he played alongside at Canvey Island.

"Spencer was at Canvey when I was there, I don't think he played that much, but he was around the squad," he added. "He's a good lad, I'm sure his team will be strong, when we played them at the beginning of the season they were a decent side, lots of energy, and we had to be patient.

"They're at home, got beat last night (Tuesday), so they'll want to put that right."