Hornchurch boss Stimson pleased to bag semi-final place in Velocity Trophy

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

AFC Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is pleased to progress into the semi-finals of the Velocity Trophy after sealing a 4-1 win over Whitstable Town.

A brace from Sean Marks and goals from Ronnie Winn and George Purcell inspired their quarter-final win despite a late effort from former Urchins attacker Ricky Freeman at Bridge Avenue.

And 51-year-old Stimson feels his side could have won by even more had they been more clinical with their chances in the match.

“You’ve got to be pleased, to get through to any sort of semi-final is an achievement, and the boys took on board tonight (Tuesday) what we asked them to do.

“I thought at times we looked really good, probably the only frustrating bit was that it was only 2-0 at half-time, I think if I’m being honest it should have been five or six.

“Second-half we’ve came out and scored two more, and again possibly could have had another three or four, but to score four, win the game at home and have a semi-final to look forward too – it’s a good night works.

They will now meet Bostik South Central high-flyers Bracknell Town in the semi-final after they sealed a 4-1 win over Folkestone Invicta to progress through on Tuesday.

“In my last job with Waltham Abbey, my first game of the season was Bracknell away from home; we got beat 1-0.

“They’re a very strong side, physically strong, so that’s going to be a test when it comes round but we’ll put it to bed now and our focus goes onto the league.”

The former Gillingham boss was pleased with his squad’s reaction in the cup tie after suffering a 5-0 defeat away to Folkestone Invicta on Saturday in the league.

“The weekend was spoilt for myself and probably everyone connected with the club with that result, but there is only one way you can get over it, and that is by getting a game as soon as possible and respond in the right way.

“The players have all done that, they’ve stood up and been counted, and it was nice that Marks got two, Purcell got one and Ronnie Winn got his first goal for the club so that will give them confidence and belief.”