Hornchurch boss Stimson pleased with back-to-back wins

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson was pleased with back-to-backs wins in two very different occasions this week.

The Urchins sealed a 3-1 win over Potters Bar Town in the Isthmian Premier Division to avenge their FA Cup exit before also picking up a 4-2 win over Brentwood Town in the Essex Senior Cup to progress.

Charlie Stimson, Marvin Morgan and Dan Uchechi all got on the score sheet in their league clash which saw them move up to third in the table.

"It was one of those games where we knew it was going to be a tough game, Potters Bar did beat us in the FA Cup, and they've gone on a good run.

"They haven't lost many games this season so far, although they're sitting mid-table, they have a couple of games in hand.

"The boys played well and it was nice to get the win and a couple of good goals in the game."

The boss insisted it is pleasing to continue to see the goals being spread around his entire team.

"I've spoke about it many times before you can't just rely on one person, you've got to try spreading the goals out as much as you can, and I think all the players are capable of doing that when they get their minutes.

"Forwards are only as good as the service they get and we had a few decent balls through and the guys took their opportunities, so that was pleasing as we had three different goal scorers.

Chris Dickson netted a brace while George Saunders and Ronnie Winn also scored in their third round cup tie at the Brentwood Arena on Tuesday evening.

"It was a totally different type of game, you're playing against a team a league below, and so they always raise their games.

"I left five players out from Saturday's game to give them a rest and give other people opportunities.

"The boys that came in done the job, as always, and to score four goals is always pleasing and now we look forward to the draw."

Youngsters Sonny Dutton, Sakariya Hassan and Ryan Richefond have all featured on the bench for Hornchurch in recent weeks.

"You think about giving them a game, but there were a few players like Ronnie Winn, who hasn't played for a while and Lewwis Spence who hasn't played for four or five weeks.

"Those two guys wanted to play and get some minutes, so that's why they got the shirt over the young ones, but they'll get their opportunities and I'm sure when they do they'll do their best."