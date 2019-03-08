Hornchurch boss Stimson is pleased with 'fantastic' week as they move into top spot

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch celebrates his second goal during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson described it as a fantastic week as they moved to the top of the Isthmian Premier Division thanks to two wins.

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019 Chris Dickson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

The Urchins sealed a comfortable 4-0 win over Bishop's Stortford on Saturday before beating then league leaders Folkestone Invicta 1-0 on Tuesday evening to secure the maximum six points.

But the experienced boss was more impressed with his side's performances more than anything else.

"It's been a good couple of games, obviously two home games, but to come away with six points is very rewarding and to keep two clean sheets is pleasing as well.

"At the moment we've only played nine games, but the points we've got is fantastic, although league positions I don't look too much into as it's too early.

"I always look at performances and points, as that's the main thing for me in the first 20 odd games and both of those are top draw to be honest.

"I can't really ask for any more, I'm just going to try asking the boys now can they try doing it again and again, and that's going to be the test."

Braces from both striker Chris Dickson and midfielder Matt Johnson sealed the win over Stortford at Bridge Avenue.

"In the end it was comfortable, first-half although we were 2-0 up we weren't playing the type of football we know we can, and we spoke about that at half-time.

"We came out second-half and played some really good stuff, and the fourth goal was a very good goal to watch, it was a three or four pass move and some unselfish play from players where they could have shot being 3-0 up.

"They decided that extra pass was worth it and in the end Matt Johnson almost walked the ball into the net so that was really pleasing."

A Lewwis Spence finish in the 62nd minute against Folkestone was the difference on Tuesday evening in what proved a tough test for Hornchurch.

"It was a tough game, Folkestone hadn't been beaten this season, and they were very close last season so we spoke about that before the game.

"It's nice to get another three points, the weather conditions were the complete opposite to Saturday, there was a lot of rain and wind and that came into play.

"The boys gave it absolutely everything and again it was another decent goal."