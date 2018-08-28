Urchins boss Stimson takes positives out of league win and cup exit to Chelmsford

Charlie Stimson of Hornchurch in action against Chelmsford City

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson has taken plenty of positives from his squad’s performances after sealing a league victory but crashing out of the Essex Senior Cup in the semi-final.

George Saunders of Hornchurch on the ball against Chelmsford City

The Urchins picked up a 3-0 victory over Corinthian Casuals in the Bostik Premier Division thanks to goals from George Saunders and George Purcell as well as an own goal.

But they did however miss out on a place in the final as they lost 3-1 to National League South outfit Chelmsford City in the cup on Monday evening – despite an early goal from Charlie Stimson.

And the 51-year-old was full of praise after his side moved up to 16th with the win over the Casuals.

“We said to the boys before the game that it’s a good opportunity for us to go and get some points as long as we perform well.

“We did exactly that and to come away 3-0 winners made for a very nice Saturday evening.”

The former Leyton Orient player heaped praise on attacking duo Saunders and Purcell for finding the net.

“A couple of nice goals in there as well, George Saunders first goal the free-kick was a fantastic strike, the third one George Purcell turned nicely in the box and finished well.

“I think both of them are getting themselves into opportunities to score and thankfully last Saturday they took them.

“Anyone that scores it really helps, but I think for the forward players it’s always nice for them to keep scoring.”

Boss Stimson was pleased with his squad’s performance at the Melbourne Sports Community Stadium on Monday and believes they should take pride from the game.

“I think first-half we surprised them, only thing unfortunately for us is that we weren’t 3-0 up instead of 1-0.

“Fantastic first-half performance, full of energy, good quality on the ball but personally I knew we would probably fatigue a bit as we have some players that haven’t played that much football in the last four months.

“Joe Christou and Charlie Stimson, then Lewwis Spence whose had an illness and lost a lot of weight just recently.

“You have to give credit to Chelmsford though, they showed why they’re in the top bracket of teams in the National League South.

“They came back strong in second-half unfortunately, so we did go out, but with a bit of pride and a decent performance.”