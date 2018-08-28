Urchins boss Stimson takes plenty of positives from Hill victory and Robins defeat

Glenn Wilson in action for Wealdstone last season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson feels there were plenty of positives to take from the weekend – despite picking up mixed results.

The Urchins sealed a 2-0 win over strugglers Burgess Hill Town thanks to goals from Lee Prescott and George Purcell on Saturday before falling to a narrow 2-1 loss to Carshalton Athletic on Monday evening.

“It was two different games, it was obviously very good to get the three points (Saturday), and I thought in the first-half we were excellent,” the 51-year-old

“Scored two good goals and possibly could have had a couple more, we then expected Burgess Hill to come out second-half and really go for it, they did that but the boys stood firm at the back to not concede and could have had another one or two goals.

“But to get the three points was a great return.”

The former Thurrock boss insists they started slowly against The Robins two days later and that probably cost them after putting in a superb second-half effort.

“We had a quick turn around for the Monday night away at Carshalton, we didn’t start as well as we wanted to and conceded, and then unfortunately we conceded again right on half-time.

“To go in 2-0 down wasn’t the plan, but the boys come out second-half, gave everything and got a goal back from a good Sean Marks header and came very close to getting a point from the game.

“It wasn’t to be and we now move on to another away game this week against Mertsham.”

Hornchurch brought in 32-year-old centre-back Glenn Wilson from National League South outfit ahead of the two clashes much to Stimson’s delight.

“Glenn came available in mid-week, he left Wealdstone, and I knew Glenn from when he played in a couple of friendlies for me a couple of years ago.

“I couldn’t get him at the time and he went on to bigger things, but I’m hoping he can bring the stability we need there, he’s an experienced head.

“Cooper has missed a lot of football this season, although Nathan is not experienced, he’s a leader, and Glenn is a leader in a different way.

“Saturday he looked really comfortable and composed, he got an assist for one of the goals with a quick free-kick, and then Monday night he was steady again.”