Hornchurch boss Stimson is looking at the positives from narrow defeat to Tonbridge

Sean Marks of Hornchurch

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is taking plenty of positives out of their narrow 1-0 defeat to play-off contenders Tonbridge Angels.

Angels’ striker Tom Derry netted in the 85th minute to seal the three points and send the Urchins on their travels with nothing to show for their efforts at Longmead Stadium.

Despite the Bridge Avenue side having a number of chances throughout the encounter agains the fourth-place outfit.

“We’re disappointed to concede so late, but you have got to realise who you’re playing against,” Stimson said.

“Tonbridge last year just missed out on the play-offs, this year they’ve been in the play-off places all season, and it looks like they could finish in that bracket.

“You’ve got to think about where we’ve come from and what we’re trying to achieve, so to go there and put in that type of performance, and only come away with a 1-0 defeat there is lots of positives to take.”

George Winn limped off to be replaced by James Goode before the half-hour mark, with Jordan Clark dropping back into the Hornchurch defence in a reshuffle following the absence of Kenzer Lee from the match-day squad.

“It was a shame that Kenzer couldn’t make it, he wasn’t too good, so George stepped back in and after 20 minutes we lost George.

“That didn’t help us, but again James Goode come on and got some minutes under his belt and done well.

“When you play against these top sides, your fit players you need at the start to stay in the game, and hopefully nick something on the break.”

Striker Sean Marks played after the club’s successful appeal against his sending off in their 2-1 defeat to Margate on Saturday, March, 2.

“I was pleased, but I was frustrated as well as at the time we thought it was laughable, and it proved that with the decision.

“It still sits in my stomach that we lost the game against Margate and with Sean Marks playing we wouldn’t have lost that game.

“We were drawing 1-1 when he went off, and with Sean’s aerial ability, Margate’s biggest threat was set pieces and with him on we would have at least got a draw.

“I’m delighted he got off the three games, but not too happy that we lost at least a point or three points.”