Hornchurch looking to down Angels on trip to Tonbridge

Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch scores the third goal for his team and celebrates (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson feels his side should be full of confidence ahead of their tough test with play-off hopefuls Tonbridge Angels.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alie Njie of Wingate & Finchley and Sean Marks of Hornchurch (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Alie Njie of Wingate & Finchley and Sean Marks of Hornchurch (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The Urchins will head to Longmead Stadium on Saturday as they look to continue their good form in the Bostik Premier Division after winning four of their last five fixtures.

The Bridge Avenue outfit currently sit 16th in the league table and are now eight points above the relegation zone.

“You’d like to think so, if it isn’t then there is a problem because we’re winning games and playing like they are should give you bundles of confidence,” Stimson said.

“It’s about keeping a balance with that and trying to finish the season as strong as we can.”

Irnti Rapai of Wingate & Finchley and Remi Sutton of Hornchurch (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Irnti Rapai of Wingate & Finchley and Remi Sutton of Hornchurch (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The Angels currently sit fourth in the table after only losing once in their last 11 matches.

“That’s going to be a really difficult game. Tonbridge from what I’ve seen this season are a good side,” added Stimoson.

“They move the ball well, they’ve got energy, but we’re looking forward to it.”

The Urchins could be without striker Sean Marks due to suspension after he was sent off in their 2-1 home defeat to Margate at the weekend.

And George Purcell is already suspended while George Saunders is currently on the sidelines due to injury.

“We’ve appealed Sean Marks sending off so we’ll probably find out Friday (today),” said former Tottenham player Stimson.

“If we don’t have Sean, we haven’t got George Purcell or George Saunders and I think you take a lot of goals away there and a lot of creativity.

“I know the boys who take their place will give everything and that’s all we ask.

“If we can come back with something we’ll be really pleased.”

Boss Stimson knows Urchins will have to be prepared for Steve McKimm’s side, but is still hoping Marks is potentially available for the clash, adding: “They’ve got some goal scorers there who are proven at this level so we’ve got to be on our game and I’m sure we’ll turn up.

“We should enjoy the pitch as it’s a nice pitch down there and everything crossed Sean Marks gets off and isn’t suspended as that will be a big help to us.

“If he doesn’t, we’ll have to juggle it around and play who we have available.”