Urchins boss Stimson says it was an important victory to help them move up the table

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson described it as an important win as they nabbed a 1-0 victory away to Potters Bar Town.

A Sean Marks effort in the 79th minute sealed the three points for the Urchins at the Pakex Stadium.

The win moved the Bridge Avenue club up to 15th in the Bostik Premier Division table with seven games left to play.

“Very pleased, it was a big win for us,” Stimson said.

“They’re sitting right close to us in the table, I think there was a point difference before the game, so we said to the players it’s an important one and if we can get three here then it gives us a little cushion on them.

“It was always going to be difficult as they’re a hard working team, the conditions for everyone were not the best, but I thought we thoroughly deserved the result in the end.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur youngster had plenty of praise for striker Sean Marks who netted his 17th goal of the season in all competitions.

“He’s a good player at this level, he’s big, he’s strong, he’s clever, so the more of them, you’ve got the more chance you’ve got of creating or scoring goals.

“Since I’ve been at the club, every game he’s played he’s had an input, and that’s really important.

“He’s still got the desire to win and score goals, which is even more important.”

Hornchurch welcomed defender Kenzer Lee back into the line-up after missing the previous fixture through injury to partner Glenn Wilson.

“Kenzer is big and strong, and on Saturday you needed that with the wind, and the balls being thrown into the box.

“He done well, and the other lad alongside him hasn’t had much mention, but since Glenn Wilson has been at the club he’s showed that he’s played at a higher level and you can see that with his composure.

“This season for Kenzer has been difficult as he’s probably missed the best centre-half in the league playing alongside him Nathan Cooper.

“But now we’ve got someone of that calibre in Glenn it makes it a lot easier for Kenzer.”

The Urchins have won six of their last seven fixtures and the 51-year-old wants them to continue their rich vein of form.

“We’ve now got to try maintain that until the end of the season.”