Urchins Stimson confident ahead of Scholars challenge

Hornchurch players huddle (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is confident that if his squad continue to perform then Potters Bar Town will be in for a tough afternoon.

George Purcell opened the scoring for Hornchurch against Folkestone Invicta on Tuesday (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The Urchins travel away to The Pakex Stadium on Saturday as they look to bounce back to winning ways and keep climbing clear of the Bostik Premier Division relegation zone.

Stimson’s side currently sit 16th in the table, six points clear of the drop zone, after winning three of their last five league fixtures.

“If we can produce what we have over the last eight games then Potters Bar have really got to be on their game to match us,” the boss said.

“We do expect a tough game as they’ve got some decent players.

“It was one of my first games in charge of Hornchurch, we got beat at home 1-0, and we know they’ve got a couple lively wingers.

“We’ll be doing our homework and be prepared.”

The Scholars currently sit one spot behind the Urchins in 17th and Stimson believes that makes the match have added incentive.

“I think with the teams in and around you, if you can get results off them then it’s a massive boost.

“It will be a bit different from Saturday as Tonbridge’s pitch is like a carpet and the last time I went to Potters Bar it wasn’t in the best condition, but hopefully that’s improved.

“I just hope we go there and play like we have for the last six to eight games, if we can put that sort of performance in and have the players available, then I’m sure we’ll get something from that game.”

Attacker George Purcell will be available after having served his three match suspension after being sent off in their 2-0 win over Enfield Town.

“That’s a nice plus because George brings creativity, he brings goals to the team, and the boys have done remarkably well when he hasn’t played.

“But that’s a nice added bonus to have someone with his forward thinking play coming back into the squad.”

Urchins will be hoping Kenzer Lee is fit enough to start after losing George Winn to injury last weekend at Tonbridge.

“If Kenzer is available that will be a plus as he’s a big strong lad and obviously with George Winn probably not going to be available now for a few weeks we need that left-footed centre half.

“That’s what Kenzer will bring.”