Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Urchins Stimson confident ahead of Scholars challenge

PUBLISHED: 14:00 15 March 2019

Hornchurch players huddle (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch players huddle (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is confident that if his squad continue to perform then Potters Bar Town will be in for a tough afternoon.

George Purcell opened the scoring for Hornchurch against Folkestone Invicta on Tuesday (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)George Purcell opened the scoring for Hornchurch against Folkestone Invicta on Tuesday (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The Urchins travel away to The Pakex Stadium on Saturday as they look to bounce back to winning ways and keep climbing clear of the Bostik Premier Division relegation zone.

Stimson’s side currently sit 16th in the table, six points clear of the drop zone, after winning three of their last five league fixtures.

“If we can produce what we have over the last eight games then Potters Bar have really got to be on their game to match us,” the boss said.

“We do expect a tough game as they’ve got some decent players.

“It was one of my first games in charge of Hornchurch, we got beat at home 1-0, and we know they’ve got a couple lively wingers.

“We’ll be doing our homework and be prepared.”

The Scholars currently sit one spot behind the Urchins in 17th and Stimson believes that makes the match have added incentive.

“I think with the teams in and around you, if you can get results off them then it’s a massive boost.

“It will be a bit different from Saturday as Tonbridge’s pitch is like a carpet and the last time I went to Potters Bar it wasn’t in the best condition, but hopefully that’s improved.

“I just hope we go there and play like we have for the last six to eight games, if we can put that sort of performance in and have the players available, then I’m sure we’ll get something from that game.”

Attacker George Purcell will be available after having served his three match suspension after being sent off in their 2-0 win over Enfield Town.

“That’s a nice plus because George brings creativity, he brings goals to the team, and the boys have done remarkably well when he hasn’t played.

“But that’s a nice added bonus to have someone with his forward thinking play coming back into the squad.”

Urchins will be hoping Kenzer Lee is fit enough to start after losing George Winn to injury last weekend at Tonbridge.

“If Kenzer is available that will be a plus as he’s a big strong lad and obviously with George Winn probably not going to be available now for a few weeks we need that left-footed centre half.

“That’s what Kenzer will bring.”

Most Read

Collier Row park closed as police search for evidence in Jodie Chesney case

Lawns Park in Collier Row has been closed while police search for evidence relating to the death of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Thousands expected to attend vigil in memory of Jodie Chesney tonight

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Most Read

Collier Row park closed as police search for evidence in Jodie Chesney case

Lawns Park in Collier Row has been closed while police search for evidence relating to the death of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Thousands expected to attend vigil in memory of Jodie Chesney tonight

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford’s unbeaten women secure promotion in style as captain Earnshaw leads way

Chelmsford HC Ladies 5th XI vs Romford HC Ladies, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at Chelmer Park on 9th March 2019

Urchins Stimson confident ahead of Scholars challenge

Hornchurch players huddle (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Coach Pitchley hoping young Raiders get warm send-off in final home fixture of season

Ben Pitchley issues instructions on the Raiders bench

Havant boss feels early goal was crucial in win over Daggers

Havant & Waterlooville manager Lee Bradbury is interviewed ahead of a match (pic: Nick Potts/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists