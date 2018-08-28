Search

Urchins boss Stimson delighted to tie down Saunders

PUBLISHED: 11:00 10 January 2019

George Saunders of Hornchurch on the ball against Wingate & Finchley (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

George Saunders of Hornchurch on the ball against Wingate & Finchley (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

AFC Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is delighted to have signed winger George Saunders to a contract which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Saunders signed from Essex Olympian side Kelvedon Hatch in the close season stepping up four divisions to play for Hornchurch.

He has made the transition to higher level football seamless and has had an outstanding first half of the season scoring once and setting up a further 14 goals for his team mates.

“We’re delighted George has committed to the club on a contract,” the 51-year-old said.

“I watched Hornchurch in pre-season and I thought he looked very sharp, and since I’ve took over he’s been very good.”

The former Gillingham boss believes the youngster has a bright future in the sport and hopes he can help him fulfil his potential.

“He’s got potential and I’ve worked with a few players in the past that have shown similar potential, and they’ve gone on to really fulfil that, so I hope working with George that he can go on to do that.

“That will help Hornchurch go in the right direction and also the lad, but it’s a great cope for the club to tie him down on a contract.

“I now look forward to working with him even more.”

