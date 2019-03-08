Urchins boss Stimson pleased to add experienced forward Morgan

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson was pleased to add another option up front in experienced forward Marvin Morgan.

The 36-year-old has played professionally at a number of clubs, including Aldershot Town, Dagenham & Redbridge, Shrewsbury Town, Plymouth Argyle and Hartlepool United.

He has since played a number of years in non-league football before joining Wingate & Finchley at the start of this campaign.

Morgan made a total of nine appearances for the club, scoring once in their 4-2 defeat to Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup, but will now ply his trade for the Urchins, much to delight of Stimson.

"He's someone who I think brings something different to our team, he's got good hold-up play, got a vast amount of experience at all levels and he's willing to come in and be that player that knows he won't play every minute.

"We've relied on Chris Dickson, he's played a lot of football, and it would be nice if some games we can take him off and bring someone else on who offers something different.

"We've got two very experienced forwards in Chris and Marv, and then we've got two young forwards in Charlie (Stimson) and Ronnie (Winn), so it's a good blend."

Stimson also wanted to praise the impact of captain Lewwis Spence so far this season after he netted the winner against Folkestone Invicta to take his tally up to six goals from midfield.

"We had a good chat with Lewwis in the summer and he's been captain for me before at Thurrock," he said.

"He's playing like a true captain should play, he's leading by example in the dressing room, in training and on the pitch as well.

"When you need your captain to step up and do something different, whether it is score, create something or make a tackle, he's doing that and that's something I didn't think we had last year."