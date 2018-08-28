Urchins boss Stimson says they must be better defensively

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson says his side have to be better defensively after falling to a 3-0 defeat against Bostik Premier Division high-flyers Merstham.

Goals from Harry Osborne, Fabio Saraiva and Roman Michael-Percil sealed the three points for Hayden Bird’s side at the Moatside.

And 51-year-old boss Stimson insists his team would like to have the first two goals from their opponents back.

“It was one of them games really, we went there in good spirits and thought we could get something from the game, but unfortunately we didn’t,” he said.

“When you come away, analyse it and look at this present time, that’s why Merstham are where they are and that’s why we are where we are.

“Merstham are a good footballing side, unfortunately on the day I think we gave them two easy goals, we’d have liked to do better defensively on the first two goals.

“When you give that to teams of that quality, it’s difficult to get something from the game.

“We created a couple half decent chances at 2-0, the keeper made a good save and we had one cleared off the line, then obviously we’ve got to go for it to try get back in the game and they picked us off on the break to make it 3-0.

“It was a disappointing result, but we have to move on from that and look forward to this weekend now.”

Midfielder Joe Christou made his debut for the Urchins when he came on in the 61st minute replacing loanee Taylor Miles.

And former Thurrock boss Stimson was pleased to get him back in action after a long injury lay-off.

“Joe came on for 20 minutes or so, so that was good for us, and you always look for positives out every game and that was one.

“Another one was we still created chances, but we’ve got to take them sooner or later, and if we do then we should get a four or five goal score line.

“That’s the most important thing that our boys get in there and don’t be shy about missing.”