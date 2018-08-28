Stimson delighted to see his Urchins side pick up a clean sheet and put in a good shift

Hornchurch goalkeeper Callum Chafer (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson was delighted to pick up a clean sheet along with the effort his side put in to draw 0-0 at Margate.

The Urchins travelled to Hartsdown Park in rainy conditions and managed to bag themselves a point to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Potters Bar Town last week.

And the former Leyton Orient player feels they had the best chance of the match when George Purcell had a 20-yard effort denied by goalkeeper Louis Wells in the opening 10 minutes.

“It was a decent point, a clean sheet as well, which is good for the keeper and the back four as they haven’t kept a clean sheet for a while,” the former Thurrock boss said.

“It was a horrible night, very wet, windy and astro-turf as well so it was a little bit different from the normal but the boys put in a real good shift.

“We created a couple of chances and had the best chance of the match early on, one on one, but unfortunately we didn’t take that and after that the chances were even.

“We had a couple more but we came away with a point so we have to try build on that now.”

Manager Stimson gave new signings Taylor Miles, George Winn and Lee Prescott their first starts in Kent, adding: “The clean sheet was a massive positive and also there were three lads who made their debuts, George Winn, Lee Prescott and Taylor Miles.

“These boys haven’t even had a training session together yet, so when you just chuck them in, and you go to a team like Margate who are a decent side, it is pleasing to see them do well.

“All three boys had good debuts, lots of energy, and also a bit of quality as well that we’re looking for.”

The 50-year-old was thankful of Chelmsford City manager Rod Stringer for helping him secure the one-month loan signing of Miles, saying: “Taylor is a good footballer, but he also works very hard and gets around the pitch, and at this level that is what you’ve got to be able to do.

“I’m thankful to Rod, a friend of mine and manager at Chelmsford, who helped us get that deal over the line because there were a couple teams in our division a lot higher than us who were interested.”