Urchins will not be reading into Margate’s position as they look to extend streak

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson says they will not be taking in-form Margate’s position in the Bostik Premier Division seriously this weekend.

The Urchins will welcome the Kent-based club to Bridge Avenue on Saturday as they look to make it three consecutive wins in the league.

But The Gate have not lost in their last four fixtures since Jay Saunders took over as manager of the club on February 7.

They’ve also moved to bring in the likes of striker Noel Leighton from Dagenham & Redbridge and attacking duo Kadell Daniel and Tobi Sho-Silva on loan from neighbours Dover Athletic.

“The new manager has taken over and has brought in some players that have played at higher levels, so we’re not going to look at where they are in the league table,” said Stimson.

“For me personally I only look at the last three or four games and they’ve had decent results. They got a last-minute equaliser on Tuesday, so that shows they go right to the end of games.

“We’ll be preparing like we always do, with respect for the other team, and hopefully we can put another performance in like we have the last half a dozen games.”

The former Leyton Orient player is hoping to have a few players return to the match-day squad, but is expecting to be without George Purcell for three games after he was sent off against Leatherhead.

“Fingers crossed Sean Marks and George Winn will be back for that game, so that’s two,” added Stimson. “George Purcell will be suspended, George Saunders is probably not quite ready yet, but we’ll have a couple more back in so that will help.”

The Urchins have won their last five matches at Bridge Avenue in all competitions and boss Stimson wants to continue that run of form, adding: “Home or away we want to win, you’d like to win more at home for your fans, but personally I don’t mind where we get them.

“Our home form of late has been really good, I think someone told me that’s four or five on the bounce, but I don’t look back that far I just look at the last couple.

“The Enfield game and the Bracknell cup game were two strong performances and we need to try to maintain that level.

“It is quite a hard level as we demand quite a lot from the boys physically and they’ve shown they can do it.”