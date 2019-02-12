Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Urchins will not be reading into Margate’s position as they look to extend streak

PUBLISHED: 16:00 01 March 2019

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson says they will not be taking in-form Margate’s position in the Bostik Premier Division seriously this weekend.

The Urchins will welcome the Kent-based club to Bridge Avenue on Saturday as they look to make it three consecutive wins in the league.

But The Gate have not lost in their last four fixtures since Jay Saunders took over as manager of the club on February 7.

They’ve also moved to bring in the likes of striker Noel Leighton from Dagenham & Redbridge and attacking duo Kadell Daniel and Tobi Sho-Silva on loan from neighbours Dover Athletic.

“The new manager has taken over and has brought in some players that have played at higher levels, so we’re not going to look at where they are in the league table,” said Stimson.

“For me personally I only look at the last three or four games and they’ve had decent results. They got a last-minute equaliser on Tuesday, so that shows they go right to the end of games.

“We’ll be preparing like we always do, with respect for the other team, and hopefully we can put another performance in like we have the last half a dozen games.”

The former Leyton Orient player is hoping to have a few players return to the match-day squad, but is expecting to be without George Purcell for three games after he was sent off against Leatherhead.

“Fingers crossed Sean Marks and George Winn will be back for that game, so that’s two,” added Stimson. “George Purcell will be suspended, George Saunders is probably not quite ready yet, but we’ll have a couple more back in so that will help.”

The Urchins have won their last five matches at Bridge Avenue in all competitions and boss Stimson wants to continue that run of form, adding: “Home or away we want to win, you’d like to win more at home for your fans, but personally I don’t mind where we get them.

“Our home form of late has been really good, I think someone told me that’s four or five on the bounce, but I don’t look back that far I just look at the last couple.

“The Enfield game and the Bracknell cup game were two strong performances and we need to try to maintain that level.

“It is quite a hard level as we demand quite a lot from the boys physically and they’ve shown they can do it.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police investigation after man dies in Elm Park

Police cordoned off Maybank Avenue this afternoon

Man admits ‘brutal’ murder of Rainham woman

Julie Hunt, 47, from Rainham, with her fiance. She died after an assault in West Thurrock on Friday, April 20.

Teen stabbed in Romford

Police were called to a stabbing in Victoria Road at 6.30pm today, February 26. Photo: Google Maps

Tributes to ‘old school, honest and hardworking’ bus driver who died after Elm Park hit and run

Alan Powell with family at his 80th birthday party. Alan's family are appealing for witnesses after an alleged hit and run in Elm Park.

Police and council raid Rainham property and find 12 people living illegally inside

Police and council officers found 12 people living illegally at 179 New Road in Rainham. Photo: Ken Mears

Most Read

Police investigation after man dies in Elm Park

Police cordoned off Maybank Avenue this afternoon

Man admits ‘brutal’ murder of Rainham woman

Julie Hunt, 47, from Rainham, with her fiance. She died after an assault in West Thurrock on Friday, April 20.

Teen stabbed in Romford

Police were called to a stabbing in Victoria Road at 6.30pm today, February 26. Photo: Google Maps

Tributes to ‘old school, honest and hardworking’ bus driver who died after Elm Park hit and run

Alan Powell with family at his 80th birthday party. Alan's family are appealing for witnesses after an alleged hit and run in Elm Park.

Police and council raid Rainham property and find 12 people living illegally inside

Police and council officers found 12 people living illegally at 179 New Road in Rainham. Photo: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Urchins will not be reading into Margate’s position as they look to extend streak

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Raiders defenceman Barry wants to build confidence ahead of play-offs

Raiders Sean Barry celebrates a goal with his team-mates (Pic: John Scott)

Boro boss Martin desperate to bring in more experience

Khadean Campbell of Romford and Adetayo Osifuwa of Canvey during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Old Cooperians entertain East London on return to action

Action from Old Cooperians’ against Barking in London Three Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists