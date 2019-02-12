Urchins boss Stimson pleased with character in Leatherhead victory

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is all smiles (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson felt his side showed tremendous character to seal a 2-1 win over play-off chasing Leatherhead last weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Goals from Charlie Stimson and Lewwis Spence sealed the three points for the Urchins – despite an early opener from The Tanners Travis Gregory against 10-men after George Purcell was sent off in the 10th minute at Fetcham Grove.

Stimson’s side could also only name two substitutes that included academy player Sonny Dutton due to last minute illnesses amongst the squad.

“It certainly did, going into the game we knew it was going to be tough, Leatherhead had been on a very good run and were the form team over the last four to six games,” the 51-year-old said.

“A couple of illnesses on Friday left us short for Saturday, and then ten minutes into the game we found ourselves down to 10 men, after a real crazy sending off.

“I still can’t get my head round how the referee gave it, and the frustrating thing is one we’ve got no video evidence we’ve been trying to get us but we’ve had no help from Leatherhead.

“I even asked a couple of their defenders at half-time did he do anything and they both admitted no nothing.

“Down to ten men, ten minutes after that they score, but great credit to the team they stuck with it and to come away with the three points was excellent.”

The former Thurrock manager says back-to-back wins in the Bostik Premier Division is a big achievement as every match is a tough test.

“At this level back-to-back wins against anyone, doesn’t matter if they’re top of the league or bottom of the league, two wins in a row is a nice six points.

“We’ve now got to try maintaining these performances for the remainder of the season and picking up some more points.”

He was also delighted for midfielder Spence to grab the winner after suffering with a virus in recent weeks.

“He’s come back from having a virus and he looks in great shape since,”

“To get into the box from midfield at that stage of the match was a bonus.”