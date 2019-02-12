Urchins boss Stimson wants to build on recent fortunes

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson wants his side to continue playing the way they have been in recent weeks at Leatherhead this weekend.

The Urchins are set to head to Fetcham Grove to take on Nikki Bull’s in-form team on Saturday as they look to build on their 2-0 win over Enfield Town.

The Tanners go into the clash on the back of winning five of their last six Bostik Premier Division fixtures, including a 3-0 win over second-place Haringey Borough.

“I think we speak about it every week and we say it’s going to be tough, and we’re not telling any lies, we’re just saying the facts,” Stimson said.

“They’re on a good run and are another team like Enfield, who are going for a play-off place, but we’ve just got to go there and repeat what we’ve been doing for the last half-a-dozen games.

“I don’t think we’ve had the luck we deserve, but you make your own luck by how hard you work.”

Forward George Purcell and defender Glenn Wilson could return from injury for the clash while George Saunders will join Nathan Cooper on the sidelines.

“We should have a couple back in the squad,” said Stimson. “George Purcell missed last Saturday with a slight knock and should be available and possibly Glenn Wilson could be back.

“We will go there in good spirit and know we’ve got to perform to come away with something and that’s what we aim to do.”

The former Thurrock boss says they know what to expect from Leatherhead, but he insists it’s all about picking up points in the final 10 games.

“We’ve had them watched, they’ve got pace, so we’ve got to be aware of that, but it’s also about us,” he added.

“If we can go and produce what we did against Enfield, Bracknell and Bognor, I think we could get something from Leatherhead.

“There are not many games left now so we know we’ve got to get as many points as we can.”

Charlie Stimson has found the net three times in the last four games in all competitions much to the delight of the boss.

“Charlie, Joe Christou and James Goode, when they came, were injured, so we knew it was going to take time,” he added.

“In Charlie’s case he has got his legs going, is getting himself into good positions, and at the moment he’s scoring so that’s a plus because whoever scores is going to help us get the points we want.”