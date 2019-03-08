Hornchurch boss Stimson says they were unlucky against two good goalkeepers

Mark Stimson manager of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson says his side were unlucky to have come up against two in-form goalkeepers as they picked up one point from two fixtures.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Urchins suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Leatherhead on Saturday before playing out a 1-1 draw with Enfield Town on Tuesday evening.

But the boss was still pleased with the performances and was quick to praise Enfield's Nathan McDonald and Tanners shot-stopper Zaki Oualah for their displays.

It was a strange couple of results to be fair, from our point of view we created enough chances in both games to win both games, but unfortunately in the games both goalkeepers were made man of the match.

"I think that says enough about the games really, we went to Worthing earlier on in the season and scored six, and we could quite easily get that in those games but it wasn't to be.

You may also want to watch:

"For me that we're creating the chances is good and if we keep doing that then I'm sure over time it will come."

Goals from Tommy Wood and Ibrahim Olutade sealed the win for Leatherhead despite a goal from Charlie Stimson while in the Enfield match Sam Youngs opening the scoring before Town netted an own goal to settle for a share of the spoils.

Manager Stimson says it's a long season and it's going to be very tight at the top so there is not much to read into at this stage.

"The season is 40 odd games, a lot of people do get carried away early on in the season if you're not at the top, but I look at every 10 games and then 20 games.

"At the turn on the year is when you've got to be amongst it and this is a league where there is probably 12 teams all going for that number one spot.

"Only one will get it, the next four will make the play-offs, and then there will be six or seven teams that are very disappointed, but that's the task, it's a very difficult league.

"This year it's probably more evenly balanced financially if I'm honest, the last few years there have always been a few teams out there at the front, but I'm led to believe a lot of teams are on an even kill."