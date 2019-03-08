Hornchurch manager Stimson pleased with overall start to the season

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is pleased with overall start to the season despite being knocked off top spot by Horsham after a 1-0 defeat.

An 80th minute goal from Charlie Harris was the difference between the two in-form sides at The Camping World Community Stadium on Saturday.

Boss Stimson says their opponents took their chance and they didn't which proved to be the difference between three points and nothing.

"It was one of them games that after the Tuesday game were always going to be a difficult one.

"To come away with a 1-0 defeat wasn't what was planned but it was a close game, not many chances, and they just took their one whereas we had one just before that.

"I always say at this level both teams are going to get chances but the team that takes them is going to get the result.

"A few times this season we've taken our chances and came away winners, a couple times we haven't, and other teams have taken their chances."

The boss is pleased overall with how the first 10 league fixtures have gone as they sit third in the Isthmian Premier League table.

"I'm a manager that looks at every 10 games and that was game 10 on Saturday, and to have 22 points from the first 10 games is a fantastic achievement, especially when you think of the players we've had missing.

"That's full credit to the squad and the players that have come in to help us get these points.

"If we can go and repeat that again it would be fantastic as I don't see many teams getting 22 points from 10 games at our level of football if I'm honest.

"There were a couple other teams that got more than us but we now look forward to the next lot of games."

He also revealed they're still having to juggle players in and out due to their previous injuries.

"We are and that's difficult because there is Remi Sutton, Arthur Lee and Nathan Cooper who didn't have a pre-season.

"All managers are going to have the same sort of problems but I'm just pleased we've got such a good squad that we're able to stay in the mix where we want to be."