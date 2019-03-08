Search

Advanced search

Hornchurch boss Stimson is looking for a repeat display

PUBLISHED: 16:00 04 October 2019

Jamie Cureton of Bishops Stortford and Arthur Lee of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

Jamie Cureton of Bishops Stortford and Arthur Lee of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson wants his side to repeat their recent performances this weekend as they face another top-of-the-table clash with Horsham.

Joe Christou and Nathan Cooper at the final Whistle during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019Joe Christou and Nathan Cooper at the final Whistle during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

League leaders Urchins take on the second-placed outfit at The Camping World Community Stadium on Saturday as they look to make it five consecutive wins in the BetVictor Isthmian League Premier Division.

It will be their 10th league match of the season and boss Stimson says they are ahead of expectations for the opening 10 games already.

"We played the team that was top (Folkestone Invicta) and we were second, we got a good result, but now we find ourselves top playing against second," Stimson said.

"I don't think that will happen too often in a season where you play the top team and the second place on the bounce.

"It's game 10 this weekend and that's when I look at how many points I think we were going to get to how many we've got and we're way above schedule.

"I'm expecting the boys to go there and try repeating what we've been doing, then it will be another good game, and that's all we ask for."

You may also want to watch:

However, the experienced boss knows The Hornets will prove to be a tough test after enjoying a terrific start to life in the Isthmian Premier after gaining promotion last season.

"They've got off to a flyer, they came up last year, they play on the astroturf, we've had them watched and they've got a few good individual players and they play as a team as well," he said.

"It's going to be another test, we spoke about it last year about playing at this level, it's a test every week but it's about what you've got in your squad.

"This year we've brought in a lot of new players but they're all players who are capable of holding their own at this level."

It also looks like Hornchurch's injury problems are behind them with Arthur Lee and Remi Sutton both getting fitter each week, although Nathan Cooper is still in and out of the squad.

"Last Saturday we had the squad for the first time, but unfortunately Nathan Cooper couldn't play because of a slight groin injury," added Stimson.

"We're slowly building everyone up. Arthur Lee played another 90 and Remi Sutton got his first 90, so people are getting their minutes.

"Hopefully it sets up the next 10 games."

Most Read

Baby and bus driver treated for minor injuries after bus ploughs through Collier Row front garden

A double decker crashed into a resident's garden on Tuesday, October 1 in Collier Row. Picture: Alvydas DB

Body found in burning van in Noak Hill

A body was found in a van in Chequers Road, Noak Hill, after police were called to a van that was on fire. Picture: PA/Joe Giddens

Romford’s airport mini bus service The Gatwick Flyer grounded

The Gatwick Flyer ceased trading from Wednesday, October 2. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Hornchurch Hop Inn micro pub owners apply for premises licence

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Man arrested after police receive reports of stranger making threats to passengers and staff at Upminster Station

Upminster Station. Picture: Steve Poston

Most Read

Baby and bus driver treated for minor injuries after bus ploughs through Collier Row front garden

A double decker crashed into a resident's garden on Tuesday, October 1 in Collier Row. Picture: Alvydas DB

Body found in burning van in Noak Hill

A body was found in a van in Chequers Road, Noak Hill, after police were called to a van that was on fire. Picture: PA/Joe Giddens

Romford’s airport mini bus service The Gatwick Flyer grounded

The Gatwick Flyer ceased trading from Wednesday, October 2. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Hornchurch Hop Inn micro pub owners apply for premises licence

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Man arrested after police receive reports of stranger making threats to passengers and staff at Upminster Station

Upminster Station. Picture: Steve Poston

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Rugby: Wigham pleased to see Romford & Gidea Park get rewards

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch boss Stimson is looking for a repeat display

Jamie Cureton of Bishops Stortford and Arthur Lee of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

Hockey: Romford women find going tough after promotions

Romford score their first goal during Havering HC Ladies 2nd XI vs Romford HC Ladies, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at Campion School on 21st September 2019

Daggers blog: 10 unbeaten but a draw with strugglers Chorley

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Havering dominate at Essex Cross-Country Relays to start winter season in style

Havering senior squads at the Essex cross-country champs
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists