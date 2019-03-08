Hornchurch boss Stimson is looking for a repeat display

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson wants his side to repeat their recent performances this weekend as they face another top-of-the-table clash with Horsham.

League leaders Urchins take on the second-placed outfit at The Camping World Community Stadium on Saturday as they look to make it five consecutive wins in the BetVictor Isthmian League Premier Division.

It will be their 10th league match of the season and boss Stimson says they are ahead of expectations for the opening 10 games already.

"We played the team that was top (Folkestone Invicta) and we were second, we got a good result, but now we find ourselves top playing against second," Stimson said.

"I don't think that will happen too often in a season where you play the top team and the second place on the bounce.

"It's game 10 this weekend and that's when I look at how many points I think we were going to get to how many we've got and we're way above schedule.

"I'm expecting the boys to go there and try repeating what we've been doing, then it will be another good game, and that's all we ask for."

However, the experienced boss knows The Hornets will prove to be a tough test after enjoying a terrific start to life in the Isthmian Premier after gaining promotion last season.

"They've got off to a flyer, they came up last year, they play on the astroturf, we've had them watched and they've got a few good individual players and they play as a team as well," he said.

"It's going to be another test, we spoke about it last year about playing at this level, it's a test every week but it's about what you've got in your squad.

"This year we've brought in a lot of new players but they're all players who are capable of holding their own at this level."

It also looks like Hornchurch's injury problems are behind them with Arthur Lee and Remi Sutton both getting fitter each week, although Nathan Cooper is still in and out of the squad.

"Last Saturday we had the squad for the first time, but unfortunately Nathan Cooper couldn't play because of a slight groin injury," added Stimson.

"We're slowly building everyone up. Arthur Lee played another 90 and Remi Sutton got his first 90, so people are getting their minutes.

"Hopefully it sets up the next 10 games."