Hornchurch manager Stimson impressed by youngsters in Hashtag United win

PUBLISHED: 09:00 31 January 2019

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson was impressed with youngsters in club’s 3-1 victory over Hashtag United in a friendly on Tuesday evening.

Midfielder Sonny Dutton nabbed a brace in the match against the Thurlow Nunn First Division South leaders at Bridge Avenue.

“That game was good for those reasons to get some minutes into some players and look at some youngsters from the under-17 and 18 teams,” Stimson said.

“We’d seen a couple in training, but not actually in men’s football.

“Hashtag are obviously doing really well in their league and we thought it would be a decent test for them.

“All the boys were excellent, first-half we played a few more first-team players.

“Sonny got a great first goal from distance and then in the second-half we mixed it up with the young ones and scored two more goals, so that was pleasing.

“Some of the real young ones that are 17-year-olds really impressed and that can only be good for the future.”

