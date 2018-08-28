Urchins manager Stimson is delighted with the character shown in Harlow come back

Sean Marks of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson was delighted with the character shown from his side to seal his first league victory since arriving at the club.

The Urchins came back from 2-0 down to seal a 4-2 win over Harlow Town thanks to a hat-trick from Sean Marks and another from Jay Porter to cap off 2018.

And the boss felt his side started well, but failed to capitalise on a chance that fell to Lee Prescott in the 15th minute, and soon found themselves 2-0 down after goals from Emile Acquah and Matthew Foy.

“We started the game quite bright, we had a couple opportunities, one got caught under Lee’s feet in the middle of the goal,” the 51-year-old said.

“I thought we could have scored, but all of a sudden we’re 2-0 down, and they were not the best goals to give away.

“When you come to a place like Harlow, you have to be ready for a battle, and the character the boys showed after being 2-0 down was great.

“Just on half-time their goalkeeper flapped and give us a chance, we spoke about that at half-time, making sure we took the opportunity.

“2-1 we got on the front foot started putting some decent balls into the box, and when you’ve got a player like the boy Marks you’re going to have a hell of a chance of getting back into it.

“Second-half we done that so full credit to all the players, defended better second-half, the quality going into the box was better.

“We come away with a fantastic 4-2 win over a team around us in the league.”

Striker Marks returned from injury for the clash to net a hat-trick and Stimson praised the impact he has on the team.

“He is so important, the boy Nathan Cooper at the back is a massive loss, and Marks is on the same sort of wave length.

“Marks has played at a lot higher level, what he brings to the team, there isn’t many players that can bring that.

“His experience, his know-how, and knowing other people are around him and also if you feed the ball in his heading ability is second to none.

“To have him back today (Saturday) was a massive bonus, he only done a light bit of training on Thursday.

“Yesterday (Friday) I sat indoors with everything crossed that I wouldn’t get a call saying he got any reaction.

“He didn’t, we turned up and said to him give us all you can, and to last that long and score a hat-trick what a great way for him to finish 2018.”