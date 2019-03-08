Search

Urchins boss Stimson heaps praise on Haringey’s season

PUBLISHED: 14:00 05 April 2019

George Saunders of Hornchurch on the ball against Wingate & Finchley (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

George Saunders of Hornchurch on the ball against Wingate & Finchley (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson has praised the ‘remarkable season’ that Haringey Borough are enjoying ahead of their clash.

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The Urchins will welcome the north London outfit to Bridge Avenue on Saturday as they look to bounce back from successive defeats in the Bostik Premier.

However, Tom Loizou’s in-form side currently sit second in the league table, and Stimson expects another challenge for his side.

The Bridge Avenue outfit also have a chance of bagging some silverware when they take on Enfield Town in the Velocity Trophy final at Parkside Stadium on Wednesday, but Stimson’s focus is on Haringey first and foremost.

“I think they’ve had a remarkable season, to be sitting second in the league, when you think last year they went up through the play-offs,” he said.

“I know quite a few people at Haringey, a few of the players, the manager Tom (Loizou) – he’s a great guy, the chairman as well, and everyone seems to be pulling in the same direction.

“They’re having a tremendous season and again it’s another tough game for us because we’re playing a team second in the league who have got some fantastic individuals.

“Like I always say it’s another challenge for our boys, we’re at home, we’ve done well at home so we’ve got to try and maintain that for the rest of the season.”

Hornchurch were crowned Bostik North champions last season, while Borough finished fourth and were eventually also promoted into the Premier Division through the play-offs.

Stimson added: “This time last year Hornchurch won the league, Haringey went up through the play-offs, so people would think it should be the other way round but it doesn’t always work out like that.

“Hornchurch have had some players leave, a massive injury to a key player, and Haringey have had the rub of the green with their injuries.

“We want to stay in this division and Haringey are probably looking to go up to the next division.

“It should be a good game and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Winger George Saunders could be back in the starting line-up after coming off the bench in the last two fixtures following his recovery from injury.

“I’m sure over the next week with three games he’s going to get a lot of minutes. He’s a threat and he’s got that great asset of raw pace,” said Stimson.

