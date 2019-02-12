Stimson expecting another tough test for Hornchurch

Jay Porter has left Hornchurch this week (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch return to Bostik League Premier Division action against promotion-chasing Enfield Town this weekend in a dress rehearsal for the Velocity Trophy final.

The Urchins will welcome The Towners to Bridge Avenue on Saturday as they look to cause an upset and climb clear of the relegation zone.

And manager Mark Stimson expects another tough test but revealed he is pleased with how his squad is now taking shape.

“Every game at this level is tough; they’re all good sides, especially when you play these sorts of teams around the top 10,” said Stimson.

“You have to be on your game, but we go into it on good form, not results but performances, and I’m a big believer if performances are good, then sooner or later you’ll turn results around.”

The 51-year-old insisted they will have to be wary of their opponents in the clash who have the likes of striker Billy Bricknell in their line-up.

“Billy is a top player, it was only last year he was banging truck loads of goals in for Billericay,” added Stimson.

“He’s certainly one threat, but they’ve got couple there you have to be wary of, but don’t forget what we can do. We’ve got a couple that can cause problems on the day.”

Stimson is pleased to have the likes of son Charlie and Joe Christou getting minutes to help improve their match fitness.

“Players are getting more minutes, Joe Christou got 80 minutes on Tuesday, Charlie got near enough another 90,” added the boss.

“With all these players coming back, it’s only going to be good for the team as they bring a different type of person to the team that we need.”

Urchins have moved to bring in left-back Remi Sutton from their opponents, while long-serving Jay Porter has left the club for pastures new.

“Jay has done fantastic for the club, but obviously I’m there to make decisions and take the club forward,” said Stimson.

“Working with Remi, I know what he’s about, and I was led to believe that Hornchurch tried desperately to sign him in the summer, but he chose to go to Enfield.

“My relationship with him has helped that happen, I’m glad he’s on board and I’m sure he’ll do a good job.”