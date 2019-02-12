Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Urchins boss Stimson full of praise after sealing a victory over play-off hopefuls Enfield

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 February 2019

Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson was full of praise for his ever-improving squad after they picked up a 2-0 win over Enfield on the weekend.

Goals from Ronnie Winn and Charlie Stimson sealed the three points for the Urchins at Bridge Avenue.

They now sit 18th in the Bostik Premier Division, five points above the relegation zone, after sealing the win over the play-off hopefuls.

“It was a real good performance against a decent side, which are going for the play-offs, so to come away with three points and a clean sheet was a massive bonus.

“I think we deserved it in the end with the way we played.”

The 51-year-old praised the finishes from both attackers Winn and Stimson during the clash.

“Both composed finishes, a bit of quality was needed on both occasions and the boys stepped up and took them well.”

But he felt Sean Marks impact off the bench was crucial despite originally fearing the worst when George Saunders was brought off in the 27th minute due to injury.

“At the time we thought it was going to be a major blow for the game, but Sean come on and probably took us to another level, with his experience and his hold-up play was excellent.

“His flick ons for both goals was great, the first one he flicked on for Ronnie, and then the second he nodded the ball down for Charlie to take the defender on and score.

“Losing George Saunders at the time we thought it was going to be a blow, but if I’m honest, Sean coming on was a plus.

“The other plus on that is George rolled his ankle, but it isn’t too serious, and I think we’re only looking at two to three weeks until he is back.

The visitors had former Urchins left-back Jay Porter in their starting line-up after leaving Bridge Avenue in the week.

And the former Thurrock boss says it was strange how quickly the deal went through.

“It was a bit strange how it happened, Thursday night the Enfield manager rung me and asked if he could register Jay for the game.

“To be fair we didn’t say you’ve got to put a seven day request in, we let him go, and he played against us.

“It was a bit strange as he only left a few days earlier, but it is what it is, it’s a game and we all move on.

“We wish Jay all the best as like I’ve said before he done excellent for the club.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

From the streets of Romford to a flat in Harold Hill: One Havering rough sleeper’s story

Former rough sleeper Hughie Carroll has credited the work of Havering Council and the Salvation Army with getting a roof back over his head. Photo: Havering Council

Witness saw people jump out of the way of car driven ‘erratically’ at crowds in Romford town centre, court told

A snapchat video showed a silver Ford Focus driving into crowds of people in Romford's town centre. Picture: @lordobasa

Rainham private ambulance service rated inadequate by inspectors with allegations of ‘bullying’ among staff

SSG UK Specialist Ambulance Service Ltd in Thames View Business Centre has been rated inadequate by CQC. Photo: PA/Chris Radburn

New online map tracks 30 Japanese knotweed infestations around Romford

The Exposed: Japanese knotweed heatmap in action.

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Urchins boss Stimson full of praise after sealing a victory over play-off hopefuls Enfield

Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harold Wood Running club smash records at a number of runs

Harold Wood Running Club members at the Chingford league race (Pic: HWRC)

Hornchurch potter Parker is eager to test herself against some of best in men’s game

Hornchurch potter Emma Parker (pic: World Snooker)

Queen of Soul: Tribute show at Queen’s Theatre celebrates the life of Aretha Franklin

Letitia George stars in this heartfelt dedication to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin at the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch. Photo: Peter Sweeney

Man who allegedly shot and killed deer in Harold Hill appears at court charged with firearms offences

William Alldis at Barkingside Magistrates Court
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists