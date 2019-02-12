Urchins boss Stimson full of praise after sealing a victory over play-off hopefuls Enfield

Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson was full of praise for his ever-improving squad after they picked up a 2-0 win over Enfield on the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Goals from Ronnie Winn and Charlie Stimson sealed the three points for the Urchins at Bridge Avenue.

They now sit 18th in the Bostik Premier Division, five points above the relegation zone, after sealing the win over the play-off hopefuls.

“It was a real good performance against a decent side, which are going for the play-offs, so to come away with three points and a clean sheet was a massive bonus.

“I think we deserved it in the end with the way we played.”

The 51-year-old praised the finishes from both attackers Winn and Stimson during the clash.

“Both composed finishes, a bit of quality was needed on both occasions and the boys stepped up and took them well.”

But he felt Sean Marks impact off the bench was crucial despite originally fearing the worst when George Saunders was brought off in the 27th minute due to injury.

“At the time we thought it was going to be a major blow for the game, but Sean come on and probably took us to another level, with his experience and his hold-up play was excellent.

“His flick ons for both goals was great, the first one he flicked on for Ronnie, and then the second he nodded the ball down for Charlie to take the defender on and score.

“Losing George Saunders at the time we thought it was going to be a blow, but if I’m honest, Sean coming on was a plus.

“The other plus on that is George rolled his ankle, but it isn’t too serious, and I think we’re only looking at two to three weeks until he is back.

The visitors had former Urchins left-back Jay Porter in their starting line-up after leaving Bridge Avenue in the week.

And the former Thurrock boss says it was strange how quickly the deal went through.

“It was a bit strange how it happened, Thursday night the Enfield manager rung me and asked if he could register Jay for the game.

“To be fair we didn’t say you’ve got to put a seven day request in, we let him go, and he played against us.

“It was a bit strange as he only left a few days earlier, but it is what it is, it’s a game and we all move on.

“We wish Jay all the best as like I’ve said before he done excellent for the club.”