Urchins boss Stimson wants to help side push on in 2019

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 January 2019

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson is looking forward to trying to help his side push up the Bostik League Premier Division table in 2019, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Urchins host second-placed Dorking Wanderers at Bridge Avenue on Saturday as they look to build on their 4-2 win over Harlow Town in their final match of 2018.

And the 51-year-old insists the team is slowly picking up the way he wants them playing.

“We’re looking forward to the New Year and trying to get this club up the league into a healthy position,” Stimson said.

“What has helped is the training, we’ve put little things into practice, and again (Sean) Marks wasn’t involved as he was doing things with the physio so we’re still a little way off where we want to be.

“But I think you can see certain parts of the game we’re trying to get across to the players for them to do, and they’re picking it up, but we’ve got to stop being naïve at the back.

“We’re talking about playing football, but at the back we’re not, we’re talking about defending and being ruthless.

“Being what Hornchurch has been for the last four or five years with a solid back four who don’t give anything away.

“Saying that, Nathan Cooper is out of that back four and it seems every week another centre-half is going in.”

Former Leyton Orient player Stimson is expecting Wanderers to pose a tough task as they’ve had a strong first half to the season.

“They’re doing really well this season, they’re a good side, and I remember last year they were a decent side,” he added.

“They’ve added some good players, Prior up top for them is another Sean Marks, so we’ve got to be ready for that.

“But the boys should have gained loads of confidence. The character they showed to come back from 2-0 down was fantastic, so we’ll keep telling them that.”

Stimson is pleased to have a busy fixture list in January and is hoping new signings Charlie Stimson, James Goode, and Joe Christou can start playing a part.

“We’re looking forward to the next month, where we start playing Saturday, Tuesday,” he said.

“We’ll have a few other boys whose fitness levels are getting better, Charlie Stimson is getting better, James Goode is training and Joe Christou is going to start training soon.”

