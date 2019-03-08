Hornchurch boss Stimson to walk away from Daggers clash with no injuries

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson was pleased to pick up no more injuries in competitive 2-2 draw with National League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch and Jethro Hanson of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019 Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch and Jethro Hanson of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

A 12th minute goal from Daggers Joan Luque was cancelled out by a second-half strike from Chris Dickson before an own goal from Will Wood and a late equaliser from Reece Grant at Bridge Avenue on Saturday.

But more importantly for boss Stimson was not to add to his injury list with left-back Remi Sutton already out for the start of the new campaign.

"It was competitive; I'm just delighted I haven't had another player break a bone in some part of their body, as it hasn't been too kind for us in the last two games," Stimson said.

"A massive plus to walk into the changing room after with no one injured, that's the main thing about pre-season trying to get through the games, and pick up as little injuries as you can.

Tempers flare during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019 Tempers flare during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

You may also want to watch:

"We have to do it to get the minutes but the game itself was good and it was nice to score a couple goals at home as we haven't done that in the two previous games against Leyton Orient and Chelmsford."

The former Orient defender heaped praise on winger George Saunders and striker Dickson for their play to grab the Urchins first goal.

"We managed to get two, the first goal one was a very good goal, good ball from George Saunders and a nice composed finish from Chris.

"The second one was a good delivery in and people were prepared to get into the six yard box.

"Unfortunately we conceded two goals, I wasn't too pleased with those, but overall it was a good work-out."

Stimson will focus on the positives from the match despite missing a number of vital players including Nathan Cooper, Arthur Lee and Rickie Hayles as well as the injured Sutton.

"There is a lot of positives, but again there were quite a few missing unfortunately through injury and holiday, so that's frustrating but it happens at this level of football."