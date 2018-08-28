Hornchurch boss Stimson is focused on Corinthian clash

Defender Jamie Hursit has left AFC Hornchurch

Hornchurch face a huge weekend as they take on Corinthian Casuals in the league before travelling to Chelmsford City for an Essex Senior Cup semi-final tie.

The Urchins are set to welcome mid-table Casuals to Bridge Avenue on Saturday before heading to the Melbourne Stadium as they look to climb up the Bostik Premier Division table and bag themselves a spot in the final of the cup.

Manager Mark Stimson insists although it’s a big achievement to be playing National League South outfit City it is Saturday’s league fixture that is the big one for his squad.

“It’s a great game; to get to a semi-final in the Essex Senior Cup is a good achievement,” the 51-year-old said.

“Can we make it a great achievement by getting into the final, only time will tell?

“Chelmsford is a very physical, strong side, I know Rod Stringer, the manager there really well and I’ve seen them play a couple of times.

“I’m sure the players will be looking forward to it, as it is a semi-final, but for us the big one is on Saturday.”

Stimson expects another tough test against James Bracken’s side, adding: “There are no easy games, whereas last year and the last couple of years in the Bostik North, you could pick half a dozen games where you know you’re going to comfortably win.

“At this level there isn’t any, I think you have to be on your game to get something because all the teams are a good standard, and Corinthian Casuals are no different.

“We’ve just got to make sure we can produce what we can and if we do I’m sure that will be enough to get what we want out of the game.”

The Urchins will be without defender Jamie Hursit and midfielder Lee Prescott who were both released by the club this week.

Stimson revealed he had to balance the books with Joe Christou and James Goode both available and fit to play after joining the club in December.

“I think bringing Joe Christou and James Goode in, you have to balance the books as they say, and make things work,” he said.

“I would like to thank Lee and Jamie for what they’ve done for us, but these two guys coming in, I’ve worked with them before and know them inside and out.

“I’ve just got to make the decisions that I think are right for the group and I’m sure in time that we’ll see that.”