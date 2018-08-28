Search

Urchins boss Stimson described Burgess Hill clash as a big game

PUBLISHED: 14:00 18 January 2019

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson has described their clash against Burgess Hill Town as a big game as they look to start climbing up the Bostik Premier Division table, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Urchins will welcome the Hillians to Bridge Avenue on Saturday as they look to build on their 4-1 Velocity Trophy triumph over Whitstable Town in midweek.

Stimson’s side currently sit 19th in the table but are level on points with their 18th-placed opponents going into the weekend encounter.

And the former Tottenham Hotspur player is confident if his squad can play their best they will be able to leapfrog Simon Wormull’s side.

“It’s a big game for that reason. They’re around us in the league, so we’ve got to make sure we put on a performance that we can walk off the pitch and be proud of,” the 51-year-old said.

“If we do that, everything crossed we’ll get a result. What we don’t want to do is walk off the pitch like Saturday (5-0 loss at Folkestone) and think we could’ve done better.

“If we do our best and it doesn’t work out, we can’t ask for anymore than that, but I’m sure if we do get up to the standards what I’ve seen it should be enough to get a decent result.”

The former Thurrock boss is confident in his attackers Sean Marks, George Saunders, George Purcell, Charlie Stimson and Ronnie Winn.

Marks got a brace in midweek, as Purcell and Winn both also netted, while winger Saunders got two assists and Stimson laid on Purcell for his goal.

“The forward play, the combinations we’ve got, is really good and exciting,” Stimson said.

“Saunders has got great pace, Marks has got a great physical and know-how of the game, and I think George Purcell and Charlie are both bright players with good link-up play.

“That’s a good combination. To win games you have to score goals, but also you have to defend well and that’s an area we have to improve on in the league.”

Urchins will also make the trip to south London to the War Memorial Sports Ground to face Carshalton Athletic on Monday.

The Robins are another side in and around them in the league table so points will again be vital.

