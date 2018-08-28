Search

Urchins boss Stimson wants three points for Christmas

PUBLISHED: 14:00 21 December 2018

Nana Boakye-Yiadom of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

Nana Boakye-Yiadom of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson wants an early Christmas present of three points when they take on Brightlingsea Regent this weekend.

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

The Urchins will welcome The R’s to Bridge Avenue on Saturday for their final Bostik League Premier Division fixture before the festive season begins.

And boss Stimson is hoping for an early treat, as well as the return of strikers Sean Marks and son Charlie Stimson.

“I know it’s Christmas so the present we’d like is three points, and also in the near future the two strikers to be available for us – Sean Marks and Charlie Stimson,” he said.

“They’re both not too far away and will be like two new signings for us because we do miss that physical presence up top.”

The former Thurrock boss wants his side to be wary of Tom Rothery’s outfit, though, after they sealed a 4-3 win over Corinthian Casuals at the weekend.

But his main focus is that his side produce a similar performance to that given during their 0-0 draw at Margate on Tuesday.

“I know they had a good win at the weekend and scored some goals, so we’ve got to be wary of that,” added Stimson.

“But we’re at home and we’ve asked the boys if they can put in the same performance as the Margate game on Saturday then we’ll be pleased.

“Brightlingsea have then got to match that, and I’m sure they’ll be looking to do that, but for us it’s just about building on what we’ve just done.”

The 50-year-old Stimson says he knows bundles about Brightlingsea Regent from past experiences and is sure his squad do as well after already meeting twice this term.

“I know them inside out, and obviously Hornchurch this year have drawn and lost against them, they drew in the league and lost in the FA Trophy game so the boys know them as well,” he continued.

“We know what to expect, they’re a very hard working team, they’ve got a couple of bright players.

“The boy up front (Aaron Condon) for them scores goals and at this level no game is easy. We’re not in the Bostik North, no disrespect to some teams, but you go into some games thinking how many goals you can score?

“This level, as I found out last year, there are no games like that – you have to be on your game.”

The Bridge Avenue boss said he would also like to wish the Urchins faithful a Merry Christmas and is hoping he can help make it even nicer with a win.

“I wish all our fans a Merry Christmas, hopefully we can get the three points that we want and they all want,” he said.

