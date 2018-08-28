Hornchurch boss Stimson is delighted to bag semi-final place in Essex Senior Cup

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

AFC Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is delighted to progress into the semi-final of the Essex Senior Cup while building momentum in the Bostik Premier Division.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Urchins sealed a 4-2 penalty shoot-out win over Brentwood Town in the cup after a 1-1 draw on Tuesday evening to put their name in the hat for the next round.

The Bridge Avenue club also nicked a point off second-place Dorking Wanderers with a 1-1 thanks to an 89th minute goal from winger George Saunders on Saturday.

“I’m really pleased, we spoke about that before the game, and it was a matter of getting through in the game,” the 51-year-old said after the Brentwood game.

“We had to make a couple changes as players were cup tied, but other players came in, and I think first-half we were very good and probably should have gone into the break three or four up with the chances we created.

“We were only 1-0 up and with that score line the other side always has a chance and fair play to Brentwood for getting back into the game.

“I had everything crossed for the penalties and I thought the boys who took the penalties were brilliant.

“Four very good penalties and we come away winners, so we’ll now look forward to the draw for the semi-finals.”

The former Thurrock boss says his side will be the lowest rank outfit left in the competition but is excited about the prospect of facing Chelmsford City, East Thurrock United and either Southend United or Billericay Town.

“I think I’m right in saying we’re the lowest rank team left but we’ll look forward to it.”

Stimson also felt the point against Wanderers was strong and praised his squad’s character in the match.

“I think so; we played against a team who are second in the league going for promotion, and we give them a real good test.

“I think in the end we deserved the point, we went a goal down, but the boys showed good character to get us back in it later.

“It was a good plus to get a nice point against a good side.”

The boss insists it was vital to build on their recent run of form with that point.

“We had a good win at Harlow and wanted to try keeping the momentum going for the Dorking game and we managed that.”