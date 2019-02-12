Hornchurch boss Stimson is looking forward to a Trophy final against Enfield Town

Charlie Stimson netted for Hornchurch in their Velocity Trophy victory (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is looking forward to playing in the Velocity Trophy final after securing their place with a 3-2 win over Bracknell Town.

Goals from Alex Bentley, Charlie Stimson and George Purcell sealed the win for the Urchins despite efforts from The Robins Adam Cornell and Liam Ferdinand at Bridge Avenue.

They will now meet Bostik Premier Division rivals Enfield Town in the final at Aveley after they secured their place in the final following a 4-2 win on penalties over Bishops Stortford.

“It was a tough game to be fair, Bracknell are doing really well in their league, and they score plenty of goals as they have a few decent players up front so we knew it was going to be a test,” the 51-year-old said.

“Full credit to the players I thought we performed well again, I didn’t think we deserved to go behind, but we did and it was a good response to get back into the game and take the lead.

“We then got pegged back by a real dubious penalty, but credit again to the players as they stuck to the game plan and scored a third one, so we’re now looking forward to a cup final.”

The former Gillingham boss believes progressing into the final is a big achievement for the Bridge Avenue club.

“At the start of the season, I wasn’t here, but you would have thought the Essex Senior Cup and the league cup were the competitions where you want to go as far as you can.

“To make the final is a very good achievement.”

Stimson is now looking forward to the test against Enfield Town as they both look to capture some silverware.

“They’re at the other end of the league going for a play-off place, so it will be tough when we get there, but it’s something to look forward too.

“I’m really pleased for the boys and the cup to get to the final, and with it being so local in Aveley, hopefully we can take good numbers and enjoy that evening when it comes around.”

Urchins did however lose 2-0 to Bognor Regis Town in the league on Saturday.

“The performance was good and we just didn’t get the rub of the green,” he said.

“We had a couple of good opportunities and on another day we could have come away with a point.

“We have to put that one behind us and move on.”