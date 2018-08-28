Search

Urchins boss Stimson wants to grind down Bognor Regis

PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 February 2019

Hornchurch midfielder Lewwis Spence battling for the ball against Chelmsford City (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson wants his side to grind out a result against an ‘attractive’ footballing Bognor Regis Town this weekend.

The Urchins will make the long trip to Nyewood Lane to face the in-form Rocks on Saturday as they look to build on their 3-0 win over Corinthian Casuals last weekend.

The former Thurrock boss praised the playing style of Jack Pearce’s men and insists they can’t afford to give them too much space and time on the ball.

“Bognor are out of our reach if I’m honest and I think they’ll be looking to make the play-offs with the group they’ve got,” the 51-year-old said.

“Bognor Regis is known for a fantastic pitch and for playing a certain style of football that is attractive on the eye.

“We’ve just got to go there and try grind out a result, try stop them playing, as if we don’t they can move the ball about really well.

“They’ve got a few lads on loan from Portsmouth so it will be a challenge, but it’s a good trip for us as it’s a first one for all the boys to get on the coach together.

“We’ll go down there; it will take a couple of hours, so they’ll be a little bit of bonding hopefully.

“Then on the way back it will be the same sort of thing, so we’re looking forward too it.”

The former Leyton Orient player is hoping to have the likes of Charlie Stimson, Sean Marks, Joe Christou, Kenzer Lee and Lewwis Spence all available for selection this weekend.

“We’re just getting a few players back, who will be a plus to this squad, and although they may not be able to last 90 minutes it will help.

“It’s too early to know my team yet, but what I do know is our bench is going to be very strong on Saturday, so if our bench is strong then that must mean our team is as well.

“From a manager’s point of view that’s great, especially the way we want them to play as we want to play with high tempo, and sometimes you can’t do that for a full 90.

“Joe Christou and Charlie Stimson are now getting minutes and they’ll be good players to have on the bench.

“That holds us in good stead for our last 14 league games and our one more semi-final.”

Hornchurch will also host Bracknell Town in the Velocity Trophy semi-final on Tuesday evening as they look to progress into the finalat Aveley.

