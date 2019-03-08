Urchins boss Stimson felt Stortford’s defensive efforts denied his side

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson felt good goalkeeping and defending from Bishop’s Stortford left his side with nothing to show for their efforts.

A Jamie Cureton strike in the 13th minute bagged the Blues all three points at the ProKit UK Stadium on Saturday.

The Urchins had a number of chances of their own through the likes of Sean Marks, Charlie Stimson, and George Purcell.

“Sometimes 1-0 is not the best score line to lose a game as you think have we created any chances to score a goal but we did that,” Stimson said.

“Good goalkeeping and good defending stopped us from coming away with two or three goals.”

Boss Stimson felt the Urchins were unlucky but knew if anyone was going to pop up with a goal for the hosts that it would be former Dagenham & Redbridge striker Cureton.

“I did speak about him last week and said he’s a decent striker,” the former Leyton Orient defender said.

“On the day I think he had one decent chance and put it away, that was unfortunate for us, as the amount of chances we created in the game we should have got something from it.

“In the first-half we hit the bar, and I think it hit the keeper in the face, I spoke to him afterwards and he said it hit him then went onto the bar.

“Second-half we had three or four really good chances, but some really good saves from their keeper denied us, and some excellent defending by Bishop’s Stortford.

“We created enough to get something, but on the day it wasn’t to be, and we’ve got to move on from that now.”

Despite the result the Urchins boss was pleased with the performance and the chances his side created in the match.

“If we go into the remainder of the season creating similar three or four chances, you’d like to think we’ll score at least once or on a good day more.

“That’s got to be our aim for the remaining games, try creating that amount of chances, and trying taking them.”