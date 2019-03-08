Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Urchins boss Stimson felt Stortford’s defensive efforts denied his side

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 March 2019

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson felt good goalkeeping and defending from Bishop’s Stortford left his side with nothing to show for their efforts.

A Jamie Cureton strike in the 13th minute bagged the Blues all three points at the ProKit UK Stadium on Saturday.

The Urchins had a number of chances of their own through the likes of Sean Marks, Charlie Stimson, and George Purcell.

“Sometimes 1-0 is not the best score line to lose a game as you think have we created any chances to score a goal but we did that,” Stimson said.

“Good goalkeeping and good defending stopped us from coming away with two or three goals.”

Boss Stimson felt the Urchins were unlucky but knew if anyone was going to pop up with a goal for the hosts that it would be former Dagenham & Redbridge striker Cureton.

“I did speak about him last week and said he’s a decent striker,” the former Leyton Orient defender said.

“On the day I think he had one decent chance and put it away, that was unfortunate for us, as the amount of chances we created in the game we should have got something from it.

“In the first-half we hit the bar, and I think it hit the keeper in the face, I spoke to him afterwards and he said it hit him then went onto the bar.

“Second-half we had three or four really good chances, but some really good saves from their keeper denied us, and some excellent defending by Bishop’s Stortford.

“We created enough to get something, but on the day it wasn’t to be, and we’ve got to move on from that now.”

Despite the result the Urchins boss was pleased with the performance and the chances his side created in the match.

“If we go into the remainder of the season creating similar three or four chances, you’d like to think we’ll score at least once or on a good day more.

“That’s got to be our aim for the remaining games, try creating that amount of chances, and trying taking them.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man tasered as Romford homes evacuated after reports of him threatening to harm himself

Police and fire crews at the scene of a chemical incident in Parkside Avenue in Romford

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Heiress left in tears after spending night in Romford on 5StarTV show

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

Upminster grandmother makes emotional appeal for information on factory conditions after ‘devastating’ asbestos cancer diagnosis

Violet Newton, from Upminster, who is pictured centre, right, with her colleagues at the factory.

RSPCA investigates CCTV footage of man dragging dachshund around Collier Row Co-op and holding dog by his neck

A man has been caught on CCTV at the Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row, carrying a dog by his neck. The RSPCA is investigating. Picture: RSPCA

Most Read

Man tasered as Romford homes evacuated after reports of him threatening to harm himself

Police and fire crews at the scene of a chemical incident in Parkside Avenue in Romford

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Heiress left in tears after spending night in Romford on 5StarTV show

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

Upminster grandmother makes emotional appeal for information on factory conditions after ‘devastating’ asbestos cancer diagnosis

Violet Newton, from Upminster, who is pictured centre, right, with her colleagues at the factory.

RSPCA investigates CCTV footage of man dragging dachshund around Collier Row Co-op and holding dog by his neck

A man has been caught on CCTV at the Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row, carrying a dog by his neck. The RSPCA is investigating. Picture: RSPCA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Urchins boss Stimson felt Stortford’s defensive efforts denied his side

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex Leopards wrap up league campaign against Solent Kestrels

Essex Leopards Lee Hodges in action against Thames Valley Cavaliers (Pic: Paul Phillips)

Athletics: Havering youngsters impress on Essex duty

Havering's under-13 girls (pic Jerry Canty)

Taylor accuses Daggers of ‘not caring enough’ after defeat to Dover

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Forward Turner departs Raiders ahead of the 2019/20 season

Raiders forward Matt Turner in action against Peterborough (pic John Scott)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists