Urchins boss Stimson hails rival and former O's striker Cureton for big impact

George Nicholas for Potters Bar Town battles with Lewwis Spence for AFC Hornchurch. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson has heaped praise on player-manager Jamie Cureton for the job he’s doing at Bishop’s Stortford.

Bishop's Stortford forward Jamie Cureton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). Bishop's Stortford forward Jamie Cureton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

The Urchins will welcome The Blues to Bridge Avenue on Saturday as they look to continue their fine form after picking up six wins in their last seven matches.

The 43-year-old striker has used his connections to bring in a number of players including the likes of Arthur Janata, Shadrach Ogie and Hector Kyprianou on loan from Leyton Orient.

“If we can play like we have for the last six to eight games then that will be enough,” Stimson said.

“We’ve got to get up to those levels this weekend as Stortford have been in the top half of the table most of the season and they’ve got a player up front whose of an age but is still scoring goals unbelievably.

“He will always score goals as Jamie Cureton is a goalscorer no matter what, so we’ve got to be ready for that.”

Stimson gave a special mention to goalkeeper Janata after working with him at Bostik South Central side Waltham Abbey earlier this season.

“One of the lads playing there, Arthur Janata from Leyton Orient, I had him at Waltham Abbey,” he added.

“He had never played a senior game before this season but I took him at Waltham Abbey and he was absolutely outstanding.

“He’s like a little Schmeichel, a hell of a goalkeeper, and at Waltham Abbey we went on an eight-game unbeaten run.

“I think Arthur was man of the match because some of the saves he made were absolutely phenomenal. We’re going to have to break their back four down and then when we get past them we’ve got Arthur to beat in goal.”

Stimson says the former Orient and QPR striker Cureton is using his former clubs wisely to benefit his current side.

“He’s using his connections Jamie and rightly so, you’ve got to do that as much as you can,” he said. “He’s put a good group together and they’ve been up there and at one stage they were in the play-off area. That’s going to be another tough game, but one we look forward too.

“Hopefully we can have the backing like we’ve had from the supporters, especially like Saturday away. They were fantastic at Potters Bar behind their goal, you would have thought we were at home.”