Hornchurch boss Stimson is looking at the positives from mixed Bank Holiday games

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Kingstonian, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is still baffled how they came away from Brightlingsea Regent with nothing to show for their efforts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

George Saunders of Hornchurch and Youssef Bamba of Kingstonian during Hornchurch vs Kingstonian, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th August 2019 George Saunders of Hornchurch and Youssef Bamba of Kingstonian during Hornchurch vs Kingstonian, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th August 2019

The Urchins sealed a comfortable 3-0 victory over Kingstonian on Saturday thanks to goals from Chris Dickson, Joe Christou, and Ronnie Winn.

They then suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Regent on Bank Holiday Monday despite getting the better chances in the match.

"On Monday we created better chances and deserved the score line to be the same," the former Barnet manager said.

"Unfortunately we come up against the goalkeeper who on the day was outstanding and made three top draw saves - one I don't think he knew too much about.

"We had another couple of half chances as well but on a set-piece they nicked a goal and still can't believe we didn't three points let alone none.

"That's the game as such you've got to take your chances, it was only two weeks ago we had six half chances at Worthing, and took all six."

You may also want to watch:

He did however admit he is still taking the positives from the match one being the return of defender Nathan Cooper after nine months on the sidelines with a long-term injury.

"You don't get many positives when you lose a game but you have to look at the big picture and that was that we created enough chances to win the game.

"We done everything but win the game to be honest and also a massive plus out of the game was Nathan Cooper.

"Nine months he hasn't played for so to complete the 90 minutes in that heat was massive and everything crossed as he's had no reaction.

"We can build on that and he can be a massive part of the team as he's a big character and a big player for us, so it's great to have him back."

Former defender Stimson was however delighted with the win over the K's although he knew two games in three days would be a tough task.

"With the two games in three days and the heat, obviously it's the same for everybody, but it is a task.

"In the first game we scored an early goal through Chris Dickson then we scored two fantastic teams goals from Joe Christou and Ronnie Winn.

"To keep the clean sheet was obviously a bonus, so that was good."