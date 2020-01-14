Search

Hornchurch sign experienced striker Cunnington from Romford

PUBLISHED: 18:12 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:12 14 January 2020

Harry Gibbs of Aveley and Adam Cunnington of Romford grapple during Aveley vs Romford, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 28th December 2019

Harry Gibbs of Aveley and Adam Cunnington of Romford grapple during Aveley vs Romford, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 28th December 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch have announced the signing of experienced striker Adam Cunnington from local rivals Romford as they look to bolster their squad ahead of hectic fixture list.

The 32-year-old has had a number of clubs during his career but started this season at National League South outfit Dartford.

The target man made 11 appearances for the Darts this term, finding the net just once, before moving to league rivals Hemel Hempstead in October where he made a further four appearances.

Cunnington then joined back up with his former boss Glenn Tamplin at Romford in November but Boro hardly played any matches before he was then released due to a number of postponed fixtures.

He started his career at Barton Rovers and lists Hithin Town, Solihull Moors, Kettering Town, Dagenham & Redbridge, Cambridge United, Ebbsfleet United and Bromley as previous clubs.

Not forgetting he spent two seasons under Tamplin at Billericay Town helping them win the Isthmian Premier Division, Essex Senior Cup and Velocity Trophy.

The striker will now look to help the Urchins in their promotion bid.

