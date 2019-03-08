Search

Hornchurch have added two new players in Johnson and Wright from Enfield Town

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 May 2019

Former Enfield Town man Matt Johnson battles for the ball with former Hornchurch striker Sean Marks (Pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch have announced the signings of Joe Wright and Matt Johnson ahead of the 2019/20 Bostik Premier Division season.

The duo are the first two new names added to the squad list ahead of the new season by manager Mark Stimson.

And the former Leyton Orient defender is pleased with his additions as he looks to strengthen his squad.

"I'm very pleased to be fair, both lads you can see where they've been and what they've achieved in their careers, and they're still ambitious as well to achieve more," Stimson said.

"That was a major part of the talk as well, so I'm very pleased to have them on board, I'm here to improve the squad and I think in those two areas, goalkeeper and midfield, I'm sure they'll do the job."

Midfielder Johnson joins from Enfield Town where he made 50 appearances for the Towners last season and found the net six times.

He was voted manager's player and players' player of the season for 2018/19. Formerly with Billericay Town, Bishop's Stortford, Braintree Town, Ebbsfleet United and Margate among others.

Johnson had been at Chelmsford City for most of the 2017/18 campaign before making the switch to Enfield in March 2017.

"If you look further afield of that he's played for Rushden & Diamonds in the league, he was at Ebbsfleet and Billericay, his CV is what he is about.

"He wants to be the best player in the league and wants to be part of a team going in the right direction."

Goalkeeper Wright also joins from Enfield Town having made 39 appearances for the Towners last season.

He is a former Queens Park Rangers youth goalkeeper who signed for Enfield in June 2017 from Bishop's Stortford, where he had two spells.

The shot-stopper has also represented Billericay Town, Hendon and Welling United.

"Joe has got a lot of experience, Callum done really well for us, but it was a big decision to let him go.

"I just thought we needed some experience in that area and again Joe's CV says it all, he's 10 years older than Callum, he's very vocal and that's what I expect him to bring.

"He's another one that is up for the challenge."

Woman dies after suffering heart attack on bus in Upminster Bridge

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to Upminster Road this morning but despite their best efforts a person died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

Havering planning committee to weigh in on proposed 16-storey Romford town centre tower block

The block in North Street has been stood empty since 2010. Picture: John Hercock

Police cordon off Rainham KFC after teenager assaulted with unidentified weapon

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being assaulted with an unidentified weapon at Rainham's KFC. Picture: Google Maps

Woman arrested on suspicion of money laundering following police raids on homes in Romford and Ilford

A 25-year-old woman from Ilford has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering following a 'complex operation' that saw search warrants executed in Ilford and Romford. Picture: Met Police

Havering's rogue landlords fined almost £400,000 in first year of licensing scheme

Havering Town Hall

