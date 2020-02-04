Search

Hornchurch sign experienced striker Cureton from Bishop's Stortford

PUBLISHED: 16:37 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 04 February 2020

Jamie Cureton of Bishops Stortford and Arthur Lee of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

Jamie Cureton of Bishops Stortford and Arthur Lee of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch have boosted their chances of a promotion bid in the Isthmian Premier Division with the signing of experienced striker Jamie Cureton

Bishop's Stortford forward Jamie Cureton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).Bishop's Stortford forward Jamie Cureton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

The Urchins moved quickly to capture the 44-year-old from league rivals Bishop's Stortford to give themselves more options up front.

The former Football League star and the only player to have scored in all of England's top nine leagues - had sought assurances over his future as player-manager at Stortford which according to a club statement, officials were unable to give him any guarantees but had hoped he would see the season out.

The Blues said: "It is with regret that Jamie Cureton has left Bishop's Stortford FC to join another club.

"An offer came in for Jamie last week and after sitting down with him he wanted assurances he would be with BSFC next season as a player or player/manager.

"We couldn't guarantee that at this moment in time but said we were happy for him to stay as a player for the remainder of the season.

"After a lot of thought Jamie decided it would be his best interest to leave the club.

"We respect his decision and would like to place on record our thanks to him for all he has achieved whilst at the club."

Before racking up his 1,000th career appearance, Cureton took joint charge of the Blues in September 2018 with club owner Steve Smith following the resignation of Adam Flint after just four months in charge.

Cureton had been in sole charge since October after guiding the Blues to a seventh-place finish in the Isthmian Premier last term with Smith and only narrowly missing out on the promotion play-offs.

