Parcell delivery for Hornchurch as defender Lee also joins

Arthur Lee of Tonbridge heads clear during AFC Hornchurch vs Tonbridge Angels, Bostik League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 20th October 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch have bolstered their squad with the additions of defenders Athur Lee and Mickey Parcell ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch and Mickey Parcell of Enfield Town (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo) Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch and Mickey Parcell of Enfield Town (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Central defender Lee joins the Urchins from Tonbridge Angels after helping them earn promotion into the National League South via the Bostik Premier Division play-offs.

The former Peterborough youngster made 53 appearances for the Angels last season and found the net twice - one of which was in the super play-off final against Metropolitan Police.

Lee was previously at Hendon for two seasons prior to joining the Kent club last summer.

Also joining the Urchins is right-back Parcell who signs from league rivals Enfield Town.

The 23-year-old made 49 appearances last term for the Towners, scoring twice and setting up a further 10 goals, while also helping them bag the Velocity Trophy with a 2-0 win over his new club.

Parcell started out his career at Torquay United where he signed a professional contract following a two year scholarship there, but injury curtailed his time at Plainmoor, which included brief loan spells at Bideford and Truro City.

He signed for Enfield Town ahead of the 2015/16 season.