Parcell delivery for Hornchurch as defender Lee also joins

PUBLISHED: 11:30 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 05 June 2019

Hornchurch have bolstered their squad with the additions of defenders Athur Lee and Mickey Parcell ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch and Mickey Parcell of Enfield Town (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch and Mickey Parcell of Enfield Town (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Central defender Lee joins the Urchins from Tonbridge Angels after helping them earn promotion into the National League South via the Bostik Premier Division play-offs.

The former Peterborough youngster made 53 appearances for the Angels last season and found the net twice - one of which was in the super play-off final against Metropolitan Police.

Lee was previously at Hendon for two seasons prior to joining the Kent club last summer.

Also joining the Urchins is right-back Parcell who signs from league rivals Enfield Town.

The 23-year-old made 49 appearances last term for the Towners, scoring twice and setting up a further 10 goals, while also helping them bag the Velocity Trophy with a 2-0 win over his new club.

Parcell started out his career at Torquay United where he signed a professional contract following a two year scholarship there, but injury curtailed his time at Plainmoor, which included brief loan spells at Bideford and Truro City.

He signed for Enfield Town ahead of the 2015/16 season.

