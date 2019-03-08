Search

Hornchurch bring back experienced defender Hayles

PUBLISHED: 13:21 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 02 July 2019

Rickie Hayles celebrates with Hornchurch teammates after winning the Ryman League play-off final against Lowestoft in 2012 (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO)

Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO c/o 27 Plaiters Way, Braintree, Essex, CM7 3LR - Editorial Use ONLY - FA Premier League and Football League images are subject to DataCo Licencing restrictions

Hornchurch have announced the signing of defender Ricky Hayles from East Thurrock United ahead of the new Isthmian Premier League season.

Rickie Hayles celebrates in front of the Hornchurch fans after his winner at Kingstonian (pic: Simon Roe/TGSPHOTO)Rickie Hayles celebrates in front of the Hornchurch fans after his winner at Kingstonian (pic: Simon Roe/TGSPHOTO)

The 34-year-old returns to the Urchins for a fourth spell at Bridge Avenue after a number of years away from the club.

Hayles originally joined Hornchurch in January 2010 and made an immediate impression in defence - making his debut in a 1-0 win at home to Margate on February, 13.

The defender then joined Thurrock in the summer of 2011 but returned to the Urchins by September.

The following season Hayles played a prominent role in the club's push for promotion and ended up playing a leading role when they beat Lowestoft Town in the play-off final to gain promotion into the Conference South.

He then opted to leave the club and join Canvey Island before returning in March 2013.

Hayles then scored four goals in 53 appearances during the 2013/14 season with his last match for the club being the play-off final defeat at Lowestoft in May 2014.

The defender was however voted both Players' Player and Supporters Player of the Year.

Hayles then joined Lowestoft Town but soon left to join Bishop's Stortford in December.

Since then he featured for East Thurrock United in the 2015/16 season where he made 35 appearances then Welling United the following season.

He has also played for Dulwich Hamlet, Billericay Town and East Thurrock United in the two seasons after.

Hayles will now look to add to his 168 appearances and 13 goals in the Urchins colours.

