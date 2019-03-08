Hornchurch start the season away to Merstham
PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 July 2019
Hornchurch will start the 2019/20 Bet Victor Isthmian campaign away to Merstham on the opening day of the season on Saturday, August, 10.
The Urchins first home fixture will be against Jay Saunder's new-look Margate team on the Tuesday evening at Bridge Avenue before they travel away to Worthing the following weekend.
During the festive period they will welcome Brightlingsea Regent to Bridge Avenue on December 28 and start 2020 at home to Horsham on January, 4.
Mark Stimson's side last home fixture will be against Cray Wanderers on April, 18 before they wrap up the campaign away to Bognor Regis Town the following weekend.
Hornchurch 2019/20 Bet Victor Isthmian Premier fixtures:
August 10: Merstham
August 13: MARGATE
August 17: Worthing
August 24: KINGSTONIAN
August 26: Brightlingsea Regent
August 31: WINGATE & FINCHLEY
September 14: Carshalton Athletic
September 21: Haringey Borough September 28: BISHOP'S STORTFORD
October 1: FOLKESTONE INVICTA
October 5: Horsham
October 12: BOWERS & PITSEA
October 19: Leatherhead
October 22: Enfield Town
November 2: POTTERS BAR TOWN
November 9: Lewes
November 16: Corinthian Casuals
November 23: Cray Wanderers
November 30: BOGNOR REGIS TOWN
December 7: Wingate & Finchley
December 14: CHESHUNT
December 21: East Thurrock United
December 28: BRIGHTLINGSEA REGENT
January 4: HORSHAM
January 11: Folkestone Invicta
January 18: LEATHERHEAD
January 25: Bowers & Pitsea
February 1: ENFIELD TOWN
February 8: Potters Bar Town
February 15: MERSTHAM
February 22: Bishop's Stortford
February 29: HARINGEY BOROUGH
March 7: Corinthian Casuals
March 14: LEWES
March 21: WORTHING
March 28: Cheshunt
April 4: CARSHALTON ATHLETIC
April 11: Kingstonian
April 13: EAST THURROCK UNITED
April 18: CRAY WANDERERS
April 25: Bognor Regis Town
*Home matches in CAPITALS, fixtures subject to change.