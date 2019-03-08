Hornchurch start the season away to Merstham

Hornchurch will start the 2019/20 Bet Victor Isthmian campaign away to Merstham on the opening day of the season on Saturday, August, 10.

The Urchins first home fixture will be against Jay Saunder's new-look Margate team on the Tuesday evening at Bridge Avenue before they travel away to Worthing the following weekend.

During the festive period they will welcome Brightlingsea Regent to Bridge Avenue on December 28 and start 2020 at home to Horsham on January, 4.

Mark Stimson's side last home fixture will be against Cray Wanderers on April, 18 before they wrap up the campaign away to Bognor Regis Town the following weekend.

Hornchurch 2019/20 Bet Victor Isthmian Premier fixtures:

August 10: Merstham

August 13: MARGATE

August 17: Worthing

August 24: KINGSTONIAN

August 26: Brightlingsea Regent

August 31: WINGATE & FINCHLEY

September 14: Carshalton Athletic

September 21: Haringey Borough September 28: BISHOP'S STORTFORD

October 1: FOLKESTONE INVICTA

October 5: Horsham

October 12: BOWERS & PITSEA

October 19: Leatherhead

October 22: Enfield Town

November 2: POTTERS BAR TOWN

November 9: Lewes

November 16: Corinthian Casuals

November 23: Cray Wanderers

November 30: BOGNOR REGIS TOWN

December 7: Wingate & Finchley

December 14: CHESHUNT

December 21: East Thurrock United

December 28: BRIGHTLINGSEA REGENT

January 4: HORSHAM

January 11: Folkestone Invicta

January 18: LEATHERHEAD

January 25: Bowers & Pitsea

February 1: ENFIELD TOWN

February 8: Potters Bar Town

February 15: MERSTHAM

February 22: Bishop's Stortford

February 29: HARINGEY BOROUGH

March 7: Corinthian Casuals

March 14: LEWES

March 21: WORTHING

March 28: Cheshunt

April 4: CARSHALTON ATHLETIC

April 11: Kingstonian

April 13: EAST THURROCK UNITED

April 18: CRAY WANDERERS

April 25: Bognor Regis Town

*Home matches in CAPITALS, fixtures subject to change.