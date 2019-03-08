Hornchurch re-sign eight ahead of new season
PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 May 2019
Hornchurch have re-signed eight players from last season's squad ahead of the 2019/20 season.
The Urchins have brought back defenders Remi Sutton and George Winn, midfielders Joe Christou, Jordan Clark and Lewwis Spence, and attackers Ronnie Winn and Charlie Stimson.
While, Players' Player George Saunders is contracted to the club for the new season after putting pen to paper back in January to keep him at Bridge Avenue until the end of the 2019/20 season.
Boss Mark Stimson revealed he is in talks with a number of new additions and also with long-serving full-back Alex Bentley about re-signing for the club.
"I'm talking to at least another six that I'm waiting to hear back from and hopefully by the end of the week we should have news on a couple of those.
"We've kept about seven or eight players from last year, Alex Bentley has been offered a deal as well, so I'm waiting for him to come back to us and see what his thoughts are on that."
The club will also assess captain Nathan Cooper after the defender missed majority of last season through injury.
Defender Glenn Wilson and midfielder James Goode are yet to be re-signed or depart the club.
But the manager is pleased to bring back a number of last season's squad as he expects them to push on next term.
"With those guys and the ones I'm trying to bring in that have all played at this level or even higher, that's the direction we want to go in, as we know it's going to be a very competitive league.
"We want to improve on last year and get up near the top end of that table."
The Urchins have seen goalkeeper Callum Chafer, defender Kenzer Lee and strikers George Purcell and Sean Marks depart the club in recent weeks.
More signing news and announcements is expected in the coming weeks.