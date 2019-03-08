Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hornchurch re-sign eight ahead of new season

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 May 2019

George Saunders of Hornchurch during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

George Saunders of Hornchurch during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch have re-signed eight players from last season's squad ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch and Mickey Parcell of Enfield Town (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch and Mickey Parcell of Enfield Town (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

The Urchins have brought back defenders Remi Sutton and George Winn, midfielders Joe Christou, Jordan Clark and Lewwis Spence, and attackers Ronnie Winn and Charlie Stimson.

While, Players' Player George Saunders is contracted to the club for the new season after putting pen to paper back in January to keep him at Bridge Avenue until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Boss Mark Stimson revealed he is in talks with a number of new additions and also with long-serving full-back Alex Bentley about re-signing for the club.

"I'm talking to at least another six that I'm waiting to hear back from and hopefully by the end of the week we should have news on a couple of those.

Charlie Stimson netted for Hornchurch in their Velocity Trophy victory (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Charlie Stimson netted for Hornchurch in their Velocity Trophy victory (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

"We've kept about seven or eight players from last year, Alex Bentley has been offered a deal as well, so I'm waiting for him to come back to us and see what his thoughts are on that."

You may also want to watch:

The club will also assess captain Nathan Cooper after the defender missed majority of last season through injury.

Defender Glenn Wilson and midfielder James Goode are yet to be re-signed or depart the club.

Joe Christou of Hornchurch in action against Wingate & Finchley (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Joe Christou of Hornchurch in action against Wingate & Finchley (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

But the manager is pleased to bring back a number of last season's squad as he expects them to push on next term.

"With those guys and the ones I'm trying to bring in that have all played at this level or even higher, that's the direction we want to go in, as we know it's going to be a very competitive league.

"We want to improve on last year and get up near the top end of that table."

The Urchins have seen goalkeeper Callum Chafer, defender Kenzer Lee and strikers George Purcell and Sean Marks depart the club in recent weeks.

More signing news and announcements is expected in the coming weeks.

Most Read

Woman dies after suffering heart attack on bus in Upminster Bridge

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to Upminster Road this morning but despite their best efforts a person died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

Havering planning committee to weigh in on proposed 16-storey Romford town centre tower block

The block in North Street has been stood empty since 2010. Picture: John Hercock

Police cordon off Rainham KFC after teenager assaulted with unidentified weapon

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being assaulted with an unidentified weapon at Rainham's KFC. Picture: Google Maps

Woman arrested on suspicion of money laundering following police raids on homes in Romford and Ilford

A 25-year-old woman from Ilford has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering following a 'complex operation' that saw search warrants executed in Ilford and Romford. Picture: Met Police

Havering’s rogue landlords fined almost £400,000 in first year of licensing scheme

Havering Town Hall

Most Read

Woman dies after suffering heart attack on bus in Upminster Bridge

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to Upminster Road this morning but despite their best efforts a person died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

Havering planning committee to weigh in on proposed 16-storey Romford town centre tower block

The block in North Street has been stood empty since 2010. Picture: John Hercock

Police cordon off Rainham KFC after teenager assaulted with unidentified weapon

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being assaulted with an unidentified weapon at Rainham's KFC. Picture: Google Maps

Woman arrested on suspicion of money laundering following police raids on homes in Romford and Ilford

A 25-year-old woman from Ilford has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering following a 'complex operation' that saw search warrants executed in Ilford and Romford. Picture: Met Police

Havering’s rogue landlords fined almost £400,000 in first year of licensing scheme

Havering Town Hall

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Harold Wood captain Perrin losing the toss cost them at Shenfield

Shahbaz Khan of Harold Wood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch re-sign eight ahead of new season

George Saunders of Hornchurch during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

Havering 90 Joggers help out at Halstead Marathon

Havering 90 Joggers at Halstead Marathon (Pic: Mark Dalby)

Romford boxers impress on club show against fine foes from Denmark and Iceland

Romford's Paul Claydon celebrates his win

Cricket: Harmer happy to help Essex cause

Simon Harmer in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists