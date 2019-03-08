Urchins manager Stimson is frustrated to be knocked out of the FA Cup at Potters Bar

Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch slides in to tackle Ben Ward-Cochrane of Potters Bar Town during Potters Bar Town vs Hornchurch, Emirates FA Cup Football at The Pakex Stadium on 21st September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson frustrated to crash out of the FA Cup to Isthmian Premier league rivals Potters Bar Town.

Goals from James Budden and Josh Hutchinson sealed the Scholars progress over the Urchins at the Pakex Stadium in the second round qualifying tie but they did still bag £2,250 in prize money.

Budden found the net in the 35th minute after a good chance for the visitors and then doubled their lead four minutes later to take a 2-0 lead into the half-time break.

"Frustrated, is probably more the word, as I think we had a good opportunity to score before they did," Stimson said.

"Like I said last week, FA Cup you need to take your chances and have that little bit of luck, we didn't take that chance and they go down the other end and get a wicked deflected goal.

"The goalkeeper had no chance so to be 1-0 down was frustrating and then just before half-time they got another one so we had a job to do second-half.

"We couldn't manage to score and we go out of the cup but we have to move on now and put it to bed."

The experienced says focus will now move back to the league where they are currently sitting second in the league table after seven matches.

"At the beginning of the season, you look at the cup competitions, the FA Cup and FA Trophy, they're the two big ones as well as the league and it's about trying to get as far as you can while staying as high as you can in the league.

"At the moment we got through one round not the next and we're in quite a good position in the league so let's focus on that."

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender admitted a few positives came out of the match as defensive trio Arthur Lee, Remi Sutton and Nathan Cooper all got some minutes under their belts following spells on the sidelines injured.

"Arthur Lee started his first game so that was fantastic, Remi Sutton come on for half the game, Nathan Cooper got 20 minutes.

"Those three guys are big players for us and we haven't had them at all yet this season really.

"Probably the next month they're going to be doing what the boys did in pre-season by getting their minutes and then after that period, fingers crossed they'll be flying."