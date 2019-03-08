Hornchurch boss Stimson is eager to pay Scholars back

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is looking for a better performance than the one they gave in the FA Cup when they take on Potters Bar Town for the second time this season.

The Urchins will welcome the Scholars to Bridge Avenue on Saturday for an Isthmian League Premier Division clash on the back of a 3-1 victory over Berkhamsted in the FA Trophy.

And Stimson's men crashed out of the FA Cup in September with a 2-0 defeat to Bar in the second qualifying round of the prestigious competition.

"They knocked us out of the FA Cup. On the day they were better than us and stopped us playing the way we wanted to and we couldn't break them down," said Stimson. "We know it's going to be a tough one, but a game that we can hopefully get a more positive result than the last time we played them."

The experienced boss says it's important to not let the hectic fixture list, including a number of cup competitions, interfere with their league form.

They currently sit fourth in the league table, six points behind leaders Folkestone Invicta, but with a game in hand.

"This time of year there is loads of cup competitions that come into play," he added. "You've got the Trophy, the Essex Senior Cup, so your league games do get disrupted but when you do play them you want to try getting as many points as you can.

"Like I said at the beginning of the season, we want to stay in this hunt and then when Christmas comes that's when it gets exciting.

"Before that it's all about getting as many points as possible to stay in it and that's what we will be aiming to do."

Charlie Stimson netted twice in their Trophy win last weekend, while Marvin Morgan claimed his first for the club, to give the manager a selection headache on Saturday.

"I knew when the two boys that came in were given a chance they would be able to score goals. It was just a matter of giving them that opportunity with people playing so well, as it's hard to leave them out," he added.

"As the season goes on people need to have rests and it's not always fair to play people for every minute.

"Everyone was fit at training and I'll have to make the decision before Saturday's game."