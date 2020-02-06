Stiff competition for places now in Hornchurch's attack

Jamie Cureton of Bishops Stortford and Arthur Lee of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch now have some stiff competition for places up front with the likes of Jamie Cureton, Chris Dickson, Adam Cunnington and Charlie Stimson battling it out to start.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch celebrates (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Chris Dickson of Hornchurch celebrates (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Urchins are spoilt for choice but manager Mark Stimson is hoping it will drive them on as between the four of them they should be able to score in every match for the rest of the campaign.

Especially with a hectic fixture list coming up, including a trip to Potters Bar Town on Saturday before another away fixture against Lewes on Wednesday.

"The best thing about that was all four were available last night (Tuesday), which was perfect," said Stimson.

"We could play two for an hour and bring on the other two for half hour. Fingers and everything crossed it can happen from now until the end of the season.

"If it does I think we have a decent chance of getting a goal in each game with those four. They all bring something different to the team and that is what you need.

"We want to give ourselves the best chance possible of staying in this race and also enjoy it."

You may also want to watch:

The experienced boss knows The Scholars will pose a tough test having faced them twice already this season - winning one and losing one.

"I wouldn't say so much direct, I've seen a lot more direct in the division than them, they mix their game up quite well," added Stimson.

"We've had two games against them, one defeat and one win, so we know what we're going into.

"They are a big side in terms of set-pieces, so we have to be careful, and we know it's going to be tough but they all are.

"Everyone has still got a chance of getting into the play-off bracket, winning the league, or steering clear of relegation.

"When you're a team up the top as well other teams try raising their game, so we've got to go there and perform the way we have recently, and if we do then we'll have a good chance."

Potters Bar have also recently signed striker Marvin Morgan from Hornchurch and Stimson said: "Big Marv, he did well for us to be honest, but we had to move things around and Marv being a professional he understood it.

"I'm sure on Saturday he'll be doing his utmost to get a goal and help Potters Bar beat us, but we know what he's about, he's an awkward customer and good in the air, so we've got to make sure we're ready for that."