Urchins will give everything as they look for FA Cup run

Daniel Uchechi of Hornchurch and Olu Oluwatimilehin of Wingate and Finchley during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson admits every club will be eyeing a plum tie in the later stages of the FA Cup this season, but they must take it a game at a time.

Mark Stimson manager of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019 Mark Stimson manager of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

The Urchins will make the trip to The Pakex Stadium on Saturday to take on Isthmian League Premier Division rivals Potters Bar Town in the second qualifying round of the prestigious cup competition.

A win would see them bag £6,750 in prize money while defeat would still land the club £2,250, but Stimson insists they will be giving everything to progress.

"We all want the same thing, we all want to get into that big round draw where they support away from home to help the club financially, but we'll take each game at a time," Stimson said.

"It's a tough competition and in a cup game anything can happen on the day, you need that bit of luck."

The Scholars have had mixed results to start the season and sit mid-table in the league after seven matches played.

"This is the best competition in England, we're going to give it everything we've got, and it's going to be a challenge as Potters Bar has started off quite well this season," added Stimson.

"We've had them watched and they're quite a big strong side, who works extremely hard, so we'll go there and the boys will expect a tough game."

The former Grays Athletic manager is confident that if his side continue creating numerous chances every match they will continue their magnificent form after a 4-1 win at Carshalton Athletic last weekend.

"Fingers crossed we can just keep creating the chances we are in each game as although we scored four Saturday, we hit the crossbar, and had two other chances," he added.

"Lewwis Spence had an outrageous 40-yard shot just the other side of the post and if that was on target it would have gone in. We had a couple of other opportunities and we're probably creating eight to 10 chances a game at the moment.

"If we can do that with the players we've got I would like to think we'll take one or two of those, then that gives the other team a problem."

Defender Arthur Lee could also feature once again in this clash after returning from injury in last weekend's victory as he came off the bench.