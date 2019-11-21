Search

Hornchurch have nothing to lose ahead of FA Trophy tie says boss Stimson

PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 November 2019

Charlie and Mark Stimson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 2nd November 2019

Charlie and Mark Stimson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 2nd November 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson says his squad have nothing to lose as they head into an FA Trophy tie with National League South outfit Oxford City, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Urchins will make the trip to Court Place Farm on Saturday for their third qualifying round tie in the non-league competition.

And the boss, who holds a record of winning the Trophy three years consecutively with Grays Athletic and Stevenage Borough, will be hoping to cause an upset on the weekend.

"It's a game we're really looking forward to. For me we've got nothing to lose, we go there, we're scoring goals and creating chances this season," Stimson said.

"We may have scored one in our last two, but if we create these chances again I'm sure sooner rather than later we'll get another three, four or five along the road."

City currently sit 16th in their respective league but did pick up a huge 6-2 win over Chelmsford City away from home at the weekend.

"Saturday they won 6-2 at Chelmsford and I know the Chelmsford manager quite well and they were desperate to win that game," added Stimson.

"We had someone at the game who came away with a report, that they're a good side, so we've got to go there astro-turf again, and give it our all.

"We need to tidy up in the final third and that's possibly by playing to feet more rather than space, as playing into the space on astro-turf, it can run away from you."

There is £3,750 in prize money up for grabs while the loser will still bag £1,250 which could boost the club's finances.

The former Leyton Orient defender knows it will be a tough test as Oxford will play with a high tempo, although he felt his own side played with that themselves against Haringey Borough at Coles Park on Monday when they drew 1-1.

"We have to, as we're playing against a National League South side so we have to be ready for that," said Stimson.

"It was only two weeks ago we played against an Isthmian North side in Basildon and we dealt with that one. We've got to expect these guys to play at maybe a little bit higher tempo but most importantly when we get the ball we can do things with it.

"We have a lot of players that are comfortable on the ball. I'm sure like always the fans will travel in their numbers, they make fantastic noise."

