Urchins boss Stimson says it was a 'great achievement' to progress past Oxford City

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 November 2019

Joe Wright of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 2nd November 2019

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson described it as a 'great achievement' as they progressed past National League South outfit Oxford City in the FA Trophy.

The sides had battled to a 1-1 draw on Saturday and shared another eight goals for a 4-4 draw before Urchins won 4-1 in a penalty shoot-out to earn a home tie with Dulwich Hamlet in the first round.

And the boss was even more impressed they managed the result without a number of key players in the starting line-up.

"It was a very good game and to get through to the next round is a great achievement from the boys," Stimson said.

"We had to start without three players from the weekend, Micky Parcell, Rickie Hayles and Charlie Stimson who were missing along with Nathan Cooper and little Dan, who are five regulars against a National League South side.

"The boys that stepped in were fantastic, but unfortunately we also lost Joe Christou about 15 minutes in didn't help as well.

"It had everything the game, we were behind, we were level, we were leading then it went to extra-time and we found ourselves behind again.

"The boys dug in and took it to penalties, which can go either way, just with the goalkeeper we've got in Joe you fancy yourselves as he's so professional in his game.

"It was made for him to be fair, he pulled off two good saves, and also the four penalties we took were absolutely spot on - fantastic penalty.

"Progression into the next round where we will face Dulwich Hamlet at home what a fantastic evening."

He also felt the game marked a significant date as he has been in charge of the Urchins for one year today (Friday).

"Someone said to me, I'm a few days away from being at the club for one year, and the steps we've took in that year, wow what a difference.

"It's absolutely incredible, I had to make a lot of changes and this season, the character and work ethic shown to last season is a million miles apart.

"That's what you get, as good players work the hardest, the harder you work the more result you get.

"We've brought players in, who have played at good levels, but they've only played at those levels because they work hard.

"We've got to try maintaining it now."

