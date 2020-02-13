Hornchurch endure a tricky week of results

Charlie and Mark Stimson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 2nd November 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch endure a tough week as they lose slight pace on leaders Worthing in the Isthmian League Premier Division title race.

The Urchins suffered a 2-1 defeat at Potters Bar Town on Saturday after two goals from Ben Ward-Cochrane.

They then were held to a goalless draw at Lewes on Wednesday - despite going down to 10 men after Mickey Parcell was sent off.

"Obviously the points tally is not what we were looking for, the game away to Potters Bar we conceded two early goals, and give ourselves a mountain to climb," said boss Mark Stimson.

"To be fair the response was good, we got one back from a real good goal from Jamie Cureton, and then just before half-time we had two real good opportunities but a real good save from the goalkeeper and a fantastic block from a defender stopped us.

"Second half we didn't really create much, the game sort of went by us, and we came away with a 2-1 defeat so that was disappointing.

"You think at half-time, I can't see this one staying at 2-1 because of the chances we created in the first half, and on the break they had pace but it just panned out that way.

"No one really had a real chance, Adam Cunnington had a half chance, but the goalkeeper made the save so it wasn't to be."

Stimson was delighted with the performance at the Dripping Pan on Wednesday and felt for his players after they gave their all.

"We travelled to Lewes in very wet conditions, I thought the boys played well to be honest, we created loads of chances," he added.

"We hit the crossbar, the goalkeeper pulled off a couple of saves, and we had one cleared off the line in the last couple of minutes - we just couldn't get that goal that I felt we certainly deserved.

"To only get one point was frustrating, but we have to get on with it, and move onto the next one now. We did everything but score, the boys put a great shift in, and I couldn't fault them.

"Mickey Parcell got sent off after 35 minutes, so to play nearly an hour with 10 men and being in total control of the game, I felt for the boys.

"I must also give a special mention to the fans as they made the trip to Lewes, which is not the easiest of places to get to on a Wednesday night, and the vocal support was fantastic and I think it was matched on the pitch."